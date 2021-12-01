The feeling of disappointment can linger like a bad dream you cannot shake.
In a year that Greenwood coach Kelcey Stevens called “one for the ages,” the Eagles went from a chance to clinch second place in the region to finishing outside of the playoffs in the span of a few weeks.
Three losses in the last five games of the 2020 season meant the Eagles with a roster of seven seniors, finished third in the region.
“We had the opportunity to take care of business and we had some unfortunate injuries with our returning guys,” Stevens said. “It didn’t work out in terms of making the playoffs.”
Stevens said with last year’s roster filled with upperclassmen, he thought Greenwood could make a run deep into the playoffs. However, like many teams who were left on the outside looking in because of a shortened postseason, it didn’t happen.
Now Greenwood will look to fill the holes that were left with having seven seniors graduate including I-J Player of the Year, Daylen Boyles. Boyles led the team in scoring averaging 18.4 points per game while adding 3.2 rebound per game, 2.1 assists per game and 2.4 steals per game.
“We’ll definitely have to do it by committee,” Stevens said. “We have several guys that can score the basketball. It’s definitely a void but we can patch up the holes of where the points go.”
Despite the loss in production, Stevens said he feels this group is one of the more balanced teams, citing that his players have bought into being dominant on both ends of the floor.
“I think we can be really good because of our depth and our grit,” Stevens said. “I’m extremely excited about the kids right now and the buy in shown by the players to be being able to to do both. We don’t have guys saying ‘Hey, man, I’m just this type of player.’ We have a good mix of guys who are really bought in on playing extremely hard on both sides of the ball.”