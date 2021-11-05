GREENVILLE — Ninety Six saw its tumultuous season come to an end Friday night as top-seeded St. Joseph’s beat the Wildcats 62-21 in the first round of the Class 2A state playoffs.
The Wildcats (5-5 overall) made the best of a season in which COVID-19 ravaged the program, injuries sidelined key players and the team dealt with personal tragedies, including deaths of players’ family members.
Facing much adversity, the Wildcats managed to string together some key wins this season.
On Friday night, St. Joseph’s (8-2) scored 42 of its points in the first half en route to the victory. The Knights racked up 445 yards on total offense and had 26 first downs.
Chris Johnston led the Knights’ rushing attack with 119 yards on just eight carries. Three other St. Joseph’s players — Walker Wood, Harrison Zinkann and Harrison Scott — had more than 60 yards rushing. Wood also completed 6 of his 9 passes for 90 yards and a pair of scores. Harrison Scott rushed for three TDs for the Knights, who advance to the second round and will play Batesburg-Leesville.
Ninety Six quarterback Payne Davis was 9-of-19 passing for 141 yards and a touchdown pass to Braden Mitchell. Martavious Mason led the Wildcats’ rushing attack with 46 yards on seven carries and a TD.
Ninety Six’s Matthew Deal also rushed for a touchdown.