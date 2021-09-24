St. John's Christian Academy came away with a 27-6 victory against Greenwood Christian on Friday night.
The Cavaliers (2-1) scored 14 points and kept the Hawks (3-3) scoreless in the first half.
The Hawks found the end zone first in the third quarter, but missed the PAT.
The Cavaliers followed with a touchdown of their own, extending the lead to 21-6.
The Hawks were unable to score after their third-quarter touchdown. The Cavaliers scored once in the fourth quarter, extending their lead to 27-6.
The 21-point lead held up and gave St. Johns their second win of the season.
The Hawks travel to Orangeburg to face Orangeburg Prep next Friday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.