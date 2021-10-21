From starting in the backyard with her sister, to now starting as a freshman in the playoffs, volleyball has made a significant impact on Janiyah Squire’s life.
Squire started playing volleyball at 10 years old. After watching her older sister, Jala, play for years, she decided to give the sport a shot, by working on passing, blocking and spiking in the backyard with her sister.
“I found the game pretty interesting, like how they served and how hard they were able to hit the ball,” Squire said.
After developing the interest in the game, Squire began playing in the Ninety Six Parks and Recreation leagues before starting her club and middle school careers.
As she grew, both in the game and actual height, Squire began dominating both club and middle school, leading her to the Wildcats’ varsity team as a freshman.
“I think I was prepared for it. Playing with older girls, I look to all of them,” Squire said. “They’ve really helped me be comfortable. ... We have a bond. We’ve done a really good job going out to eat with each other and going out to church, just going out so we can create that bond as a team.”
Before the start of the 2021 season, Ninety Six volleyball coach Chandler Wells knew she was missing a key piece in her lineup. The Wildcats, which had narrowly missed the playoffs in 2020, had graduated six seniors, including the only middle blockers on the team.
She turned to Squire to fill the void in the middle, converting the incoming freshman from an outside hitter into a middle blocker.
“She was an outside hitter, so coming to the middle this season, she’s had to adapt to it,” Wells said. “She’s worked really hard. For her to be able to come in and hit that strong at a position that she’s not even comfortable with, it’s awesome. She’s worked very hard at it, and we’re really proud of her.”
While Squire is still working on developing as a middle blocker, her offense is one of the best in the Lakelands, as she is able to get on top of the ball and finish with authority.
“As I grew older and taller, I was able to hit over the net,” Squire said.
While she wasn’t able to pick the position she would be playing as a freshman, Squire was able to pick her jersey number — No. 28, which was her sister’s number during her Wildcat career.
“It’s so sweet because now Janiyah gets to wear her sister’s jersey,” Wells said. “It’s just awesome to see their relationship and how Jala’s love for volleyball translated to Janiyah and now Janiyah is bringing it to the squad. It’s nice to see the family’s love of the game.”
Squire and the Wildcats travel to Campobello for their first round matchup against Landrum in the 2A Playoffs on Thursday.