In a game that featured more than a dozen lead changes, Emerald needed a proverbial knockout punch.
It got that in a Nate Parks 3-pointer from the left wing with less than 4:30 left in the fourth quarter. The long bomb sparked an 8-0 run, helping the Vikings clinch the 2021 FCA Holiday Tournament Championship, as they defeated Saluda 48-42 on Wednesday.
“I probably wouldn’t have drawn that one up,” Emerald coach John-Mark Scruggs said about Parks’ 3-pointer. “But he made it and I’m really proud of him. Over the last couple of games, he hasn’t started and I told our coaches that we have some good defensive players, but I felt we needed a spark from him earlier.”
Parks, along with Pharrell Long, provided that “spark,” finishing with 11 and 12 points, respectively. The duo combined for eight of the team’s 17 points in the fourth quarter, which was capped by Long swishing two free throws in the waning minutes to ice the game.
Along with the guard duo combining for 21 points, Emerald got a boost in scoring from its role players. Players such as Ean Ryans, who finished with eight points, and Osric Irvin, who tallied 9, made clutch baskets down the stretch while playing stingy defense.
“I’m just tickled to death because we had so many role players come in and do their job,” Scruggs said. “Our entire team for (bounced) back from last week which was not good. We really came back and were really successful tonight so I’m proud of them.”
Emerald’s ability to utilize its bench allowed it remain diligent in its 1-3-1 half-court defense. In a formation that Scruggs said he has used sparingly this season, the Vikings were able to slow down Saluda’s Zion Wright and Lane Kinard.
Wright led the Tigers in scoring with 19 points while Kinard tallied five points.
“We really struggled against (the 1-3-1),” Saluda coach Jimmy Kinard said. “We didn’t expect to see it, but we got pretty stagnant and we didn’t attack it very aggressively. I tip my hat to them, that was a smart call for them defensively.”
The two teams will face off again after the new year as Saluda will travel back to Emerald on Jan. 5.