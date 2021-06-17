When driving down Highway 28 South, there are a litany of tucked away houses and small farms as the two-lane road curves through Abbeville County.
Just less than a mile past Little Mountain Presbyterian Church sits McCaw Farms, a small roofing supply store that used to be a chicken farm some time ago. Now about a half-dozen cows and a handful of goats litter the front of the property but by the looks of it, it’s just like any other farm.
However, if turn down on McCaw Farms drive, the familiarity of a farm quickly fades as country music and the clang of metal bat colliding with a softball gets louder.
You have entered Weslyn Bensel’s haven — her own personalized softball training facility that features her own hitting cage, weight room and trophy cabinet that sits hidden behind the facade of a farm.
Bensel has spent countless hours in what she calls her “happy place,” fine-tuning her game, so when she hits the softball field, she is as prepared as she can be. For example, as the COVID-19 pandemic prevented her from stepping onto a field, Bensel went to her softball sanctuary where she hit more than 6,000 balls over the span of a few weeks, she was certain the number would be higher, but she lost count at 6,000.
After an injury sidelined her for most of the 2019 season, Bensel had to wait two years before finally suiting up as a Dixie Hornet. It was worth the wait, as she garnered All-State, All-Region, Region Player of the year and now has been named the I-J Player of the Year for softball.
“Well it’s just an honor,” Bensel said. “I obviously couldn’t do it without my teammates, but it’s an honor to be named player of the year.”
Bensel led the Hornets in every hitting category during the 2021 season as she recorded a .550 batting average, eight home runs, 41 RBIs and 50 runs scored. Her offensive consistency earned her the nickname “Sparkplug” from former Dixie head coach Ben Snipes, who coached Bensel as a seventh-grader on the Hornets jayvee team.
“Our team kind of rallied behind her,” Snipes said. “In 2019, she hurt her knee in basketball that kept her out for most of the season and came back a week before the playoffs started and when she came back it was instant results. She didn’t miss a practice during that time and she was always in the dugout with her teammates, she was a huge part of that state championship in 2019.”
Snipes said he knew Bensel had a shot of winning this award because of her talent and work ethic, but he said Bensel’s best asset was her dedication and how supportive she is as a teammate.
“She’s a very special player,” Snipes said. She always works hard, is always humble and she never has a bad attitude.”
Bensel becomes the third Dixie player to win the I-J Player of the Year honor joining Delanie Laudenbacher and new head coach Samantha Ferguson.
Bensel’s dedication to the sport and her teammates is what Snipes said made her “such a pleasure to coach,” as she was always trying to help her teammates get better. Ferguson also said that Bensel “eats, drinks and breathes softball.”
Case and point, Bensel scouted every opponent this past season relaying that information to her teammates and coaches all to accomplish one goal: the state championship.
“Obviously (I want) to win state,” Bensel said. “Honestly, I would love to just see our team succeed. It broke my heart when we lost it this year, but I know it’ll make (us) better for next year.”