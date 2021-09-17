After missing its previous game, Calhoun Falls ran into one of the toughest 1A teams in the state in Southside Christian. The Sabers quickly disposed of the Flashes 49-0 on Friday.
“I really saw some heart out of some guys that knew they were at a disadvantage from the start of the game,” Calhoun Falls coach Juwan Owens said. “I liked that they never gave up. I had 14 players tonight, and out of those players, they never gave up. I’m proud of the effort they showed from start to finish.”
Southside Christian quarterback Ja’corey Martin terrorized the Flashes defense for most of the night, while on defense Macio Aiken made it difficult on the Flashes to move the ball.
Calhoun Falls’ standout player of the game was punter Raikeem Clark, who was able to give the Flashes’ defense a chance, as he constantly was able to flip the field.
Calhoun Falls travels next Friday to McCormick for its next game.