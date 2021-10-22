DUE WEST — Dixie and the Southside Christian came into Friday night’s game tied atop the Region 1-1A standings. The Sabres left Due West in sole possession of first place, beating the Hornets 42-7 to capture the region title.
The Sabers came in averaging 45 points per game. The Hornets entered averaging 23 points.
For the Hornets, their defense could not stop the Sabres’ offense long enough for their offense to keep up.
Southside Christian jumped out to a 14-0 lead, which included a blocked punt that resulted in a safety.
Dixie stole momentum, as Hunter Satterfield picked off a pass from Sabres quarterback Ja’Corey Martin, but, on the following play, Satterfield fumbled, which was picked up by the Sabres.
Martin made up for his interception on the last drive with a seven-yard rushing touchdown. The Sabres lead was extended to 21-0.
Later in the second quarter, Martin connected with Ross Schaffer for a five-yard touchdown. Isaac Masone’s PAT extended the Sabres’ lead to 28-0 going into halftime.
The Sabres’ offense did not wait long before adding to their lead. TJ Goldsmith rushed for a two-yard touchdown, followed by a successful two-point conversion by Jayvion Sherman.
The Sabres took a 38-0 lead into the fourth quarter, scoring once more in the quarter. Dixie’s lone score was a one-yard Josh Miller touchdown run.
Dixie hosts Whitmire at 7:30 p.m. next Friday.