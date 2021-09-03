Football, like many sports, can come down to an inch.
Although the measurement might be small if one team secured that inch, it can pay huge dividends.
For Greenwood, that inch was actually the tip of the football glancing off the orange pylon as running back Ve Morton dove with the ball outstretched for the game-winning touchdown. At first, Morton seemed to be stopped as the Catawba Ridge defenders swarmed him by the 1-yard line, but the tip of the ball broke the plane, giving the Eagles a lead it would not yield on its way to a 17-14 win on Friday night.
“I thought we showed a lot of grit and determination. Big congrats to Ve Morton on that last play. He just wanted it a little more than (Catawba Ridge’s) kid,” Greenwood coach Chris Liner said. “We don’t win the game if he doesn’t make that play.”
Morton’s 6-yard score was one of many key plays Greenwood had to make to defeat the No. 4-ranked Copperheads. However, most of those plays came on the defensive side of the ball. The Eagles’ offense had three turnovers, including two fumbles inside their own 20-yard line.
Despite great field position for a Catawba Ridge offense that features the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2024, Jaydn Davis, and Marshall commit Jacobie Henderson, the Eagles’ defense stood its ground. Greenwood was able to put pressure on Davis, which resulted in multiple sacks, including two by Seth Henderson, a forced fumble by Tkyeus Floyd and an interception by Josiah Jeffery.
“We shot ourselves in the foot offensively a bunch, but our defense played lights out,” Liner said. “That was a super athletic play (Jeffery) made for the interception, and Daylan Rappley made a huge athletic play later in the game at safety. (Floyd), Seth and all of our defensive lineman were putting some pressure on their quarterback all night. I don’t care how good you are; if you don’t have a lot of time to throw it, it humbles us all.”
The Eagles move to 3-0 overall and will be on the road again next Friday against North Augusta.
“The biggest thing for us is that we have a lot of kids that are taking a lot of pride playing for Greenwood,” Liner said. “It’s really fun to see.”
GAME SUMMARY
Greenwood 10 0 0 7 — 17
Catawba Ridge 0 7 0 7 — 14
FIRST QUARTER
G — Daylan Rappley 27 run (Billy Pruitt kick)
G — Billy Pruitt 35 FG
SECOND QUARTER
C — Henry Bowen 20 pass from Jaydn Davis (Matthew Carlyon kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
G — Ve Morton 6 run (Pruitt kick)
C — Tyler Jones 15 run (Carlyon kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — G: Ve Morton 24-105, Daylan Rappley 14-81, Carlos Norman 6-14, Chris Simmons 1-16.
Passing — G: Daylan Rappley 2-5-27-0-1.
Receiving — G: Carlos Norman 1-24, Billy Pruitt 1-3.
Records: Greenwood 3-0, Catawba Ridge 2-1.
Next game: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Greenwood at North Augusta.