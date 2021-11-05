It was complete and utter domination from the sixth play of the game.
After punting on its first procession, Greenwood defensive lineman Ty'Kyeus Floyd recovered a fumble inside on the Pickens 23-yard line. The Eagles scored on the next play as Daylan Rappley found Lowndes Still from 23 yards out, and the rout was on with the Eagles cruising to a 49-3 win in the first round of the SCHSL Football Playoffs on Friday.
"We came out fired up and ready to play. We were able to get a good lead early and then kind of coast the rest of the way," Greenwood coach Chris Liner said. "These kind of games will kind of worry you more than other type games especially when you get into the playoffs. You just want to make sure that you take everybody seriously and we did that. It was fun to watch."
The Eagles put up the most points of their season against the Blue Flames along with tallying 371 yards of total offense. It is the seventh time this season that Greenwood recorded more than 300 yards of total offense in a game, a mark it eclipsed by halftime.
As for the defense, the Eagles allowed a mere 104 yards of total offense, the second-fewest the unit has given up this season. Leading the way was Floyd and Anderius English who combined to slow down the Pickens option offense, yielding just 40 total yards in the first half.
"Our defense sees the option every week in practice," Liner said. "I worry more about five-wide spread teams because that's hard to replicate in practice." (Floyd and English) took away the dive and against an option team if you take that away, it makes it really tough."
Greenwood will host Catawba Ridge next Friday in its second-round matchup. The Eagles defeated the then No. 4-ranked Copperheads 17-14 on Sept. 3.
"We've gotten better every week on offense and they have worked their butts off," Liner said. "It's kind of cool to see to hopefully be playing your best football at this time of year."
GAME SUMMARY
Pickens 0 0 3 0— 3
Greenwood 21 28 0 0 — 49
FIRST QUARTER
G — Lowndes Still 23 pass from Daylan Rappley (Allen Laymon kick)
G — Rappley 16 run (Laymon kick)
G — Ve Morton 14 run (Laymon kick)
SECOND QUARTER
G — Rappley 5 run (Laymon kick)
G — Carson Lewis 4 run (Laymon kick)
G — Taije Dennis 25 run (Laymon kick)
G — Jaylen Robinson 35 run (Laymon kick)
THIRD QUARTER
P — Hunter Smith 34 FG
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — G: Ve Morton, Kaleb Burton 7-53, Jaylen Robinson 2-50, Daylan Rappley 6-48, Carson Lewis 2-20, Darrell Watson 1-20, Taijh Dennis 3-15, Tyquone Lindsey 3-10, Lowndes Still 1-(-1). P: Jaden Jackson 20-56, Andon Rogers 11-31, Ryan Ford 8-17, Ethan Medlin 2-0.
Passing — G: Daylan Rappley 1-3-23-1-0. P: Ryan Ford 0-5-0-0-0.
Receiving — G: Lowndes Still 1-23. P: N/A.
Records: Greenwood (10-1), Pickens (3-7).
Next game: 7:30 Friday, Catawba Ridge at Greenwood.