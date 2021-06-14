After a small taste of playoff experience during his eighth-grade season, Graeme Simpson was eager to see Greenwood’s boys tennis team keep rising.
It took three years for the Eagles to return to the playoffs this season, but Simpson helped make it one of the most memorable runs in recent memory.
Behind the dominant play of Simpson at No. 1 singles, Greenwood won its first two playoff matches at home and earned the opportunity to host AC Flora in the Class 4A Upper State championship match.
“This was very unfamiliar territory for us,” Simpson said. “Coming into the playoffs and being expected to win was a little different for all of us, but we stepped up to the challenge. Everybody knew their role on the team, and with me playing No. 1, I knew what I had to do every time I went out there. The main thing was just executing, and we stayed level all season.”
Simpson is the Index-Journal’s Player of the Year in boys tennis for the third time in his career. He went undefeated in region play, earned All-State honors and won the consolation bracket of the Class 5A/4A state singles championship.
At the center of Greenwood’s turnaround has been Simpson, who burst onto the scene as a seventh-grader and has turned into the team’s most vocal leader.
“He likes that role, and some of the younger players are always looking at the way he handles himself at practice,” Greenwood coach Howard Green said. “He’s always helping them out and talking strategy. We benefit from his presence on the court, and he’s almost a guaranteed point at No. 1. Graeme has been consistent throughout his entire career, and we’ll continue to lean on him next year.”
Greenwood suffered a loss to AC Flora in the Upper State title match, but seems to have built a perennial contender for seasons to come. The Eagles went undefeated in the regular season in match play and captured a Region 2-4A championship.
The team will welcome back all of its starters next season, and Simpson said this year’s playoff run gave the Eagles plenty of confidence heading into next season.
“We faced a really hot AC Flora team that outplayed us that certain day, but now we know we’re a team that can compete with the best,” Simpson said. “We’re a very young and fresh team that was lacking playoff experience, and we gained a lot of that this past year. The loss left a bitter taste in our mouth, but we’ll be back next year, for sure. I’m excited about what’s to come for this team.”