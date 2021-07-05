With less than three weeks remaining in the regular season, the Dixie baseball team’s playoff chances appeared bleak.
The Hornets needed a late-season win against rival Ware Shoals to clinch the third spot in Region 1-1A and potentially keep their postseason hopes alive.
Caleb Simpson, Dixie’s top hitter and unquestioned leader, refused to let his team bow out. Dixie defeated Ware Shoals in extra innings in the last region game of the season and awaited its fate.
“Looking at things, we didn’t know if we were going to make it to the playoffs to begin with,” Simpson said. “We started looking around and we were the best third-place team in the Upper State. We had a pretty good idea we were going to be able to make the playoffs, and that motivated us to work even harder and get even better for the playoffs.”
Led by Simpson, Dixie went on one of its deepest runs in recent memory. The Hornets earned an at-large bid and upset Williston-Elko and Lewisville on its way to an Upper State district championship appearance.
Simpson’s three-run home run in a double-elimination game against Lewisville helped Dixie advance to the district championship against region foe Whitmire.
Dixie won the first game, 6-5, but suffered a 2-1 loss in Game 2 to end its season.
Still, an improbable playoff run helped the senior Simpson end his career with the Hornets on a high note.
“It meant a lot in my senior year to make it as far as we did,” he said. “I wish we could’ve gone further, but I was pretty satisfied with the season. We played that second game to a 2-1 score, and that’s all you can ask for, going down playing hard.”
Simpson is the Index-Journal’s Player of the Year in baseball. The first baseman batted .394 with four home runs, 24 RBIs, 24 runs scored and 27 walks. He also earned All-Region and All-State honors.
Simpson finishes his Dixie career as one of the top players in program history. Dixie coach Jimmy Prince said it won’t be an easy task replacing Simpson’s production, but the impact he left on the program will be felt for years.
“He was huge for us offensively, defensively and in the dugout with the type of team leader he was,” Prince said. “He kept everybody up and energized. His work ethic was special for the young guys to see. He mentored some of the young guys that were struggling and would put in the extra work to help those guys. He’s an awesome kid and it’s great to see his work ethic rewarded.”
Simpson will continue his playing career at USC Union, where he’s expected to fight for an everyday spot in the starting lineup.
Prince said Simpson has made major strides in his hitting approach since when he first joined Dixie, and he’s confident in Simpson’s ability to succeed at the next level.
“When he first came to us, he had the potential to be a great hitter, but he only used one side of the field,” Prince said. “He was pull-happy, and we worked with him to use all of the field. This year, we saw that come together the most. A lot of people didn’t want to pitch to him. That’s why he had 27 walks this year. He always put in the work.”
As he heads to college, Simpson will be aiming to continue to develop as a player at the next level.
“Hopefully, I can work on getting better at some things and earn myself a starting spot at Union,” Simpson said. “I just want to keep working hard. I’ve had some great coaches and teammates here at Dixie, and we’ve always had a good team since I’ve been playing here. I’ll miss the atmosphere of playing there.”