It’s no secret that the Abbeville offense runs through Garianna Burton.
When the Panthers are on, Burton is on, using her big swing to overpower opposing blockers. Although the outside hitter led the team in kills with 18, it was the production from senior hitters Drew Beauford, Hannah Beth Hedden and Teagan Grounsell that propelled the Panthers to a three-set victory THursday over Greenwood.
“Those (senior) hitters know that if it’s the Garianna (Burton) show and she needs a break, they have to be able to contribute,” Abbeville coach Anna Marie New said. “In practice, we really work on rotation stuff so they are prepared for that in the game.”
The Panthers cruised to the three-set sweep after winning a close five-set match to Emerald just two nights ago. In both games, Abbeville won the first set handedly, but against the Vikings, the Emerald hitters continued to find soft spots in the Panthers’ defense.
The mentality against the Eagles was simple: Go after the ball.
“It’s not acceptable to not go after those loose balls,” New said. “If you can go after the ball, go get it. Don’t watch it because you can’t win volleyball games by watching them hit the floor.”
The Panthers were led on defense by senior Talissa Cannady who finished the game with 15 digs. The extra effort, made it difficult for Greenwood’s hitters to produce.
Emma Williams led the Eagles in kills with four and in aces with three, but struggled to get into the rhythm. With the Panthers defense stymieing Greenwood’s offense, Abbeville quickly turned it into offense, finding Burton and company for easy kills.
“I forget about (Burton’s) blocking and her impact on the defense, she’s great in that aspect,” New said. “It forces the opponents to send free balls over and once that happens, now we have options on offense. It all starts before it gets to our hitters, it starts with our blocking and going after loose balls.”
Abbeville will await its playoff fate as it sits in fifth place in the region. As for Greenwood, it will finish up the regular season Tuesday at home against Mid-Carolina.
“Our seniors really stepped up tonight and I’m pleased with the team’s effort tonight,” New said. “They all worked hard and it showed tonight.”