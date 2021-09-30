Greenwood coach Chris Liner separates the Eagles’ 10-game season into two parts: non-region play and region play.
While the non-region games were supposed to challenge the team and prepare players for later in the season, Liner put the team’s 4-1 record behind him, saying the road to another state championship starts Friday.
“These games really have a lot of significance if you plan on playing in the playoffs and having a chance to achieve your ultimate goal, which is winning the whole deal,” Liner said. “It starts this week.”
This week is a clash against Laurens, a team Liner coached for six seasons. While at the helm, Liner amassed 34 wins and captured the Region 1-5A title in 2019.
In his first season as Greenwood’s coach, Liner got the best of his old team in a 35-7 victory. Now, in his second year leading the Eagles, Liner said it is harder to prep for the Raiders since there is such familiarity between the two schools.
“There’s a lot of coaches still on staff there that I hired. A lot of guys that coach with me here that are still on staff over there, so we’re very familiar with each other,” Liner said. “They know what we do, we know what they do to a degree, so it’s a little harder to prep because you’ve got to be careful with how you call things.”
Along with having to deal with the familiarity between the two schools, Liner said Laurens’ 2-3 record on the season is “extraordinarily misleading,” as the Raiders have lost all three games by seven points or fewer.
“They’ve missed a couple of last-second kicks that would have won games,” Liner said. “They gave up some crazy fourth-down plays and they’ve had a couple of bad turnovers. You take about four or five plays out of those games, literally they’re undefeated.”
For the Raiders, it starts with their explosive offense, headlined by Jayden McGowan, a three-star wide receiver, according to 247Sports, who is committed to Vanderbilt.
“They’re extraordinarily fast and it starts with him,” Liner said. “(McGowan) won state in the 100-meter and the 200-meter last year in track and he ran a 10-something, it was ridiculous,” Liner said. “They got another really fast running back Ty Robertson. Their wide outs are good. Cayson Elledge is a great football player. They’re a good football team.”
Despite the difficult competition at the beginning of the season, Liner said it was all in preparation to face talented teams such as Laurens and the rest of the region.
“That was the purpose for it,” Liner said. “You’re not in shock after the first couple of series’ because the game is moving faster than you are used to playing.”