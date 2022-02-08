ABBEVILLE — At the half, the Abbeville boys basketball team led Liberty by just six. For most of the first half, the game was mostly played in the half court, as Liberty took its time and protected the ball.
That quickly changed in the third quarter. Abbeville shot the passing lanes, used its length around the perimeter and ripped balls away from the ball handlers, to quickly expanding its lead from six to 30 en route to an 80-42 win on Tuesday.
"We just had to turn the intensity up," Abbeville coach Doug Belcher said. "The guys were kind of lackadaisical the first half. We couldn't get any shots to fall. I just told them that we need to apply a little bit more pressure. We got a lot of steals in the third quarter and pushed the game out."
Seniors Rhasheed Davis and Jeremiah Lomax were a huge part of the Panthers' second-half turnaround, as they sped up the pace of play through their defense. Davis usually finished his fast-break attempts with a layup, while Lomax was more of a facilitator, launching cross-court passes to his teammates.
"Those two up at the front cause a lot of turnovers. That's why we have them up there," Belcher said. "They make good decisions after they get the ball. (Davis) got a lot of layups in the third quarter because of steals. We're just continuing to work hard every day in pressing and trapping in the corners.
"Keeping the ball out of the middle. That's what we did better in the second half than we did in the first half. In the first, they were able to get the ball in the middle to break the press. We just made a few corrections and came away with the win."
Davis finished with eight of his 20 points in the third, while Lomax tallied five of his nine points in the quarter. Junior Javario Tinch also came alive in the third, scoring 12 of his 17 points in the quarter, most of which came off an assist from Lomax.
With their seventh region win of the year, the Panthers are one game closer to a Monday showdown with Christ Church for the region championship, which would be played at Liberty at 6 p.m.
"It's big for us to get this win because we're trying to get better every game," Belcher said. "We're trying not to go backwards. This is just another part of the stepping stone that we are trying to accomplish this year. The region, which we will hopefully play for on Monday night, and after that our next goal is the state championship.
"Right now, we're going to take it a game at a time. Because of a lack of practice throughout the year because of different circumstances, we use our games as a way to implement stuff that we would do in practice."