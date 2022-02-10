WARE SHOALS — The Dixie boys basketball team knew it needed a win on Thursday to officially snag a playoff spot.
It responded with a dominate first quarter, building a 13-point lead that grew into an 80-50 win against Ware Shoals.
"I told them that I wanted them to play the most complete game they had all year, and they did that," Dixie coach Joshua Harbert said. "We rebounded well; we played defense well; we ran our offense well; we pushed the ball well. We did everything well tonight. A 30-point win shows that. We played really, really good tonight."
Dixie's offense took advantage of different mismatches throughout the night.
When Ware Shoals moved into a 2-3 zone, Dixie responded by letting it fly from 3, nailing four shots from beyond the arc. Missed 3s often led to second chance opportunities, that were converted for second-chance points. If Ware Shoals moved to a man-to-man defense, Dixie would spread the floor and drive, often making the right pass that led to a basket.
The passing clinic showed up in the stat book, as five Dixie players finished in double figures, led by Jared Ledbetter and Luke Morales, who scored 19 and 15 points respectively. Leland Sanders, Thomas Ferguson and Nathan Lynch also broke double figures, scoring 13, 11 and 10 points respectively.
"I don't think that we have one guy that we can get the ball to and say 'go get a bucket,' so we have to play team ball," Harbert said. "We work on that every day. We swing the ball. I want everybody to touch it on almost every possession. I think we did that tonight.
"We set screens well, cut to the basket well and made great passes towards the basket. We probably had 40 points in the paint."
Defensively, Dixie took care of business with its size in the first half and man defense, making it difficult for Ware Shoals' primary scorers Lavarious Polsey and Justice Lomax to find space for open shots. The two combined for nine points in the first half.
Posely finished with a Ware Shoals team-high 15 points in the loss.
With the loss, Ware Shoals is eliminated from playoff contention, while Dixie will travel to Calhoun County, who is rated as the No. 1 team in 1A.
"We have a very tough first-round matchup against the No. 1 team in the state," Harbert said. "I'm hoping this gives us some momentum because we're going to need it."
