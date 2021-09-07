After the first quarter, Dixie and Ware Shoals were tied at zero. Both offenses had shown flashes of brilliance and gained yards on big chunk plays, but neither team could capitalize. That changed early in the second, when Dixie junior running back Hunter Satterfield plunged his way into the end zone with a 2-yard run that gave Dixie a lead it would never lose.
Overall, Satterfield finished with 176 of the Hornets’ 260 rushing yards and their lone offensive touchdown of the game. He also added a 21-yard catch, giving him 197 total yards in the 16-point win and earning himself the Lakelands Week 2 Player of the Week.
“Last night, I knew that we were able to attack the edge a lot and get around there,” Satterfield said. “ I knew that our team outmatched (Ware Shoals) as far as speed, so we really attacked the outside. Whenever we block right, we were getting 10 to 15 yards every single run. In any game, if we’re blocking right we can drive down the field. It’s just about capitalizing on situations in the red zone.”
Satterfield has been a focus for the Hornets’ rushing attack all season, as he has been the primary ball carrier for Dixie in their first three games this season. He also leads the team in touchdowns.
“Hunter is a special athlete. You get one of those every now and then,” Dixie coach Vic Lollis said. “He’s a very coachable young man, a very smart, he understands the game very well. His athletic ability is something you can’t teach kids. He has it and he uses it to his advantage.”
Along with being a standout player on the field, Satterfield has stepped into a leadership role, allowing him to help his younger teammates grow and develop.
“It’s been huge. Ever since we started practicing this summer, I’ve known and accepted the role of being there if anybody has to ask me what to do in certain situations,” Satterfield said. “I’ve been fully willing to give my 100% effort to making sure they know what is going on. I think that is why we’re going to be good, because not only me, but we have a bunch of other people that are fully committed to making sure people know their assignments. When we can all work together, that will equal success for us winning games.”
With Dixie’s win, the Hornets now have two wins, tying the most team wins in a single season in Satterfield’s high school career.
“Especially comparing us to the last few years, it is the first time that we have been in a situation like this,” Satterfield said. “It’s huge because we do have some younger people. When we get a couple of wins, we do build up confidence. Going into the next couple of games, we have to stay locked in and try to keep that record on the positive side.”
Dixie travels to West-Oak on Friday.