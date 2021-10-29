DUE WEST — Dixie defeated Whitmire 14-12 on Friday night to wrap up second place in Region 1-1A and earn a home playoff game next week.
Hunter Satterfield rushed for 142 yards on 15 carries and scored both touchdowns for the Hornets.
Dixie finishes the regular season 7-2 overall and 4-1 in region play, while Whitmire falls to 2-6 overall and 1-4 in the region.
“Right now, I’m not too happy,” Dixie coach Vic Lollis said. “I’ll have to go back and watch the film. We made a lot of penalties. We had one TD called back because of a penalty. Those were our nagging parts of the game. My hat’s off to Whitmire. Those kids were fired up.”
Dixie amassed 224 yards of offense. Whitmire led 12-7 at the half, but Satterfield scored the game’s final TD in the third quarter.
A Whitmire player was injured during the game and was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
Southside Christian won the region title outright with an undefeated record. The Sabres are the No. 1-ranked team in Class 1A.
Dixie will host Region 2-1A’s fourth-seeded team, Great Falls, next Friday.