In its win against Clinton, Saluda coach Jimmy Kinard said he needed other players to step up offensively to complement Zion Wright.
Kinard got exactly what he asked for through his son, Lane, as an eight-point fourth quarter by the senior carried the Tigers to victory against Laurens on Tuesday, 48-31. Despite the lopsided scoreline, Saluda struggled to get its offense going, missing its first six shots.
The Tigers went into the half trailing by two, but a 3-pointer by Lane Kinard early in the third quarter got their offense going.
“Bottom line is we finally started to knock down some shots,” Jimmy Kinard said. “We were taking the same shots in the first half, but they just weren’t going down for us. When you can’t put the ball in the basket, it’s hard to win, but our defense was solid and it let us hang around until the shots started falling.”
The 3-ball sparked a 12-point third quarter by the Tigers that was capped with a layup by Wright in the dying seconds of the quarter. With Saluda holding all the momentum, it opened up the fourth quarter with a 7-0 run, thanks to the duo of Wright and Lane Kinard.
Wright eclipsed the 20-point mark, leading the Tigers in scoring with 22, while Lane Kinard added 13.
“We needed that a great deal,” Jimmy Kinard said. “That’s the best Lane has shot the ball this year, to be honest. He’s taking good looks, but they have come up short. To his credit, they started falling in the second half and I’m extremely happy for him. Zion (Wright) was the consistent player that he is every night.”
Jimmy Kinard said that although the Tigers have nights where they struggle to score, if he can get both Lane Kinard and Wright playing off each other, he thinks they can be “pretty competitive.”
“Hopefully, knocking out some shots tonight is going to boost their confidence,” Jimmy Kinard said.