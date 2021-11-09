Saluda coach Stewart Young could only say one word as junior Tyleke Mathis sprinted down the sidelines for a touchdown on the opening kickoff: “Wow.”
Mathis’ 91-yard kickoff return for a touchdown was the “spark” the team needed as Saluda cruised to a 38-14 victory over Andrew Jackson. The junior finished with 70 receiving yards along with his kickoff return to win I-J Player of the Week honors.
“I was surprised they kicked to him, but we did move him over at the last minute to put him in a position and they didn’t really adjust to it,” Young said. “They kicked it right to him and we needed that. It was big and he’s had a big year.”
When asked about it, Mathis said he was almost surprised at how much room he had as he crossed into the end zone.
“I didn’t even know I was that fast,” Mathis said with a laugh. “I got in front of everybody and I was like ‘Man I feel fast,’ I surprised myself. I just looked back and said ‘Oh my God, how fast was I running?’”
Mathis leads the team in receiving yards with 731 and has added nine touchdown receptions all while playing both sides of the ball. Mathis has tallied 37 total tackles with seven going for a loss, one sack, two forced fumbles and three interceptions this season.
“As a sophomore he started playing both ways and I think it affected his explosiveness a little bit on offense because of physical immaturity,” Young said. “He had a heck of an offseason, and now I think his body is able to handle being explosive with the ball in his hands and play high level defense at the same time. He’s done both and we’re getting back for next season.”
Saluda will have another big matchup Friday as the Tigers play Abbeville at Hite Stadium and to be expected, the team will rely on Mathis to provide a “spark” once again.
“It’s going to be exciting, Hite Stadium is going be jacked up,” Mathis said. “Our fans are going to be there while we are walking in. It’s just going to be packed. Man I’m hyped, I’m just ready to play Friday.”