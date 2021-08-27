Saluda decided to test the Ridge Spring Monetta defense by throwing deep on its first offensive play of the game.
The pass was intercepted, but the Tigers weren’t deterred. They scored 30 points in the first half, leading to a 43-6 win.
“Overall, we’re excited,” coach Stewart Young said. “We’re just crossing our fingers that we can get these games in because we have a pretty good little team.”
Saluda quickly made up for the first-play interception, scoring touchdowns on its ensuing four drives of the first half and its first drive of the second half.
After the Tigers’ fifth touchdown, which put them up 37-0 early in the third quarter, Saluda got off rhythm and struggled to maintain its dominance.
“We just kind of sputtered and sputtered, so we have to clean that up. Defensively, we played really, really well in the first half and in the beginning of the second half, but then we gave up a long drive in the third quarter that I wasn’t really pleased with,” Young said. “We still had most of our starters in, so that shouldn’t happen.”
Although the Tigers were red-hot to start the game, excluding the interception, Saluda had an hour lightning delay for the second consecutive game.
“Since it happened so early, it didn’t matter,” Young said of the delay. “You just have to babysit kids in the locker room. ... It’s a pain in the rear, but that’s what you have to do, and we got it in.”
Montravious Baker led with three touchdowns for the Tigers, finishing with 63 yards on 10 carries. Quarterback Jonah McCary finished with 207 yards and one passing touchdown. He added a rushing touchdown as well.
Arryion Brown was the third Tiger to cross into the end zone on Friday, finishing with a 1-yard touchdown. Zion Wright finished with a game-high 92 yards on seven catches.
Saluda hosts Ninety Six at 7:30 p.m. Friday.