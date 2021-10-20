There was a bit of a shakeup in this week’s South Carolina High School poll, especially in Class 4A.
With A.C. Flora losing in a nail-bitter to Irmo last Friday, the heralded No. 1 ranking was given to Greenville this week as the Falcons fell to No. 4. There was no change for Greenwood, however, Friday’s highly anticipated matchup between the Eagles and the Red Raiders becomes even more heightened.
The matchup between the new No. 1 and No. 5 will settle the Region 2 championship, while having major implications on the polls.
Abbeville remained the No. 1 team in 2A for the eighth week in a row after the Panthers decimated West-Oak 54-0 last week. Abbeville has not allowed a point so far this month, a trend it would like to continue at it hosts Ninety Six this week.
Saluda fell for the second-consecutive week, dropping to No. 9 after it lost on the road 20-6 to No. 2 Gray Collegiate. The Tigers will look to get back into the win column against Columbia this week.
In Class 1A, Dixie took over sole possession of the No. 8 spot in the rankings after being tied with Lake View last week. The Hornets cruised to a 62-14 victory over Calhoun Falls, and will now turn their attention to the No. 1-ranked Southside Christian Sabres.