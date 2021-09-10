Unbeaten Saluda pummeled Midland Valley 52-19 Friday night.
The Tigers jumped out to 36-0 lead in the first quarter and took at 46-0 lead into halftime.
There was a running clock in the second half.
Saluda came out of COVID quarantine this past Tuesday after having to cancel last week’s game against Ninety Six. Tigers coach Stewart Young was worried his team might be rusty.
“I was very pleased,” Young said. “I thought we were sharp on both sides of the ball. Defensively, we were physical from the get-go. Sometimes, if you miss it for a little bit, maybe you come out with a little more fire. Offensively, we could run it and we could pass it. It was a lot of fun.”
The Tigers racked up 444 yards of total offense. Quarterback Jonah McCary, who played just one quarter after tweaking his knee, connected on 7 of 8 passes for 129 yards and three touchdowns. Backup quarterback Drew Arant was 6-of-8 passing for 89 yards.
Saluda running back Montrevious Baker had 117 yards rushing on just seven carries. He scored three touchdowns. Darrion Butler added a rushing TD for the Tigers.
Tyleke Mathis caught two TD passes, and Zion Wright had another one.
Kicker Sam Espinoza made a 42-yard field goal for the Tigers, who host Ninety Six at 7:30 p.m. Friday.