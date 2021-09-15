Three Lakelands teams remained ranked in the South Carolina prep football poll heading into Week 4.
Saluda was the lone team to move up in the rankings, as it was ranked the No. 3 team in 2A. The Tigers moved up after trouncing 4A Midland Valley 52-19 on Friday. Friday’s game was the team’s first in two weeks as the Tigers were sidelined because of COVID-19.
Saluda will host Rabun County on Friday.
Abbeville and Greenwood remained locked in their previous positions, coming in as the No. 1 team in 2A and No. 5 team in 4A respectively.
Abbeville took its bye week in Week 3 after dominating its first three games of the year. In their first three games of the season, the Panthers have outscored their opponents by 113 points. In their previous game, the Panthers dominated Emerald 45-7 at home.
The Panthers will travel to Woodland for their game on Friday.
The Eagles are 4-0 this season and have outscored their opponents by 62 points this season.
Three of their four wins have been on the road this season, including their previous game against North Augusta, which Greenwood won 31-7.
Greenwood will be at home on Friday, when it hosts Dutch Fork, which is the No. 1 team in 5A.
For the full list of rankings, see below
Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (16)
2. Fort Dorchester
3. Gaffney
4. T.L. Hanna
5. Northwestern
6. Chapin
7. Ridge View
8. Dorman
9. Ashley Ridge
10. Woodmont
Others receiving votes: Riverside, Byrnes, Spring Valley, Lexington, Sumter. Stratford, Goose Creek, Spartanburg, Mauldin
Class 4A
1. A.C. Flora (15)
2. Greenville (1)
3. Myrtle Beach
4. South Pointe
5. Greenwood
6. North Myrtle Beach
7. Beaufort
8. South Florence
9. Catawba Ridge
10. West Florence
Others receiving votes: May River, Indian Land, Irmo, Westside
Class 3A
1. Daniel (16)
2. Dillon
3. Camden
4. Brookland-Cayce
5. Chapman
6. Clinton
7. Aynor
8. Gilbert
9. Chester
10. Powdersville
Also receiving votes: Lower Richland, Fairfield Central, Hanahan, Seneca
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (12)
2. Gray Collegiate (3)
3. Saluda
4. Marion
5. Silver Bluff
6. Barnwell
7. Andrews
8. Phillip Simmons
9. Timberland
10. (tie) Wade Hampton
10. (tie) St. Joseph’s
10. (tie) Christ Church
Others receiving votes: Andrew Jackson, Newberry, Woodland, Pageland Central, Lake Marion
Class A
1. Southside Christian (15)
2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
3. Whale Branch
4. Lamar
5. (tie) Blackville-Hilda
5. (tie) Lake View
7. Great Falls
8. Lewisville
9. Ridge Spring-Monetta
10. Hannah-Pamplico
Others receiving votes: Baptist Hill, Johnsonville, Wagener-Salley