SALUDA — With roughly 6:30 left in the first half, Saluda girls basketball coach Jeanette Wilder needed a timeout.
Her team led by 11 but had just turned the ball over with a sloppy pass that led to a Columbia fast-break layup.
The Tigers responded by outscoring the Capitals by 13 the next 2:45 to take a commanding 24-point lead, which included a six-point run in 10 seconds.
The run ended when Columbia knocked down a pair of free throws, but Saluda responded in an instant, when Jessica Means drilled a 3 from the corner.
“I was really frustrated, because we weren’t running our defense like we’ve practiced,” Wilder said. “When you have a little bit of a cushion it’s a great opportunity to practice and get better at those things. With the cushion, if you mess up you mess up, but I want them to mess up going 100%. We were not rotating like I wanted them to.”
The 24-point lead continued to grow for the remainder of the game, ending in an 82-31 win.
Tuesday’s win set a new scoring high on the season, surpassing the 61 points it scored the night before against Newberry.
Like it has for most of this year, Saluda’s offense sprinted the floor, finishing most of its 30 made 2s from inside the paint.
“Mya Carrol was a big part of that. I know that she was involved in a lot of plays,” Wilder said. “We believe in transition, which is why I was fussing about the defense, because when you’re not as solid in the half court offense, you have to generate offense somehow. That’s what we’ve been working and what we’ve been preaching. ... Tonight, we were able to do that and we were able to put the ball in the basket.”
Means led all scorers with 24 points, while Mya Carrol, Makayla Etheridge and Kaylen Nick scored 17, 16 and 15 points, respectively.
Saluda’s offensive output was matched by its defense.
The Tigers man-to-man press stifled any Columbia offensive momentum once they found their offensive rhythm in the second quarter. Most of the defensive success came through the defense rotating correctly, something Wilder was preaching earlier in the game.
“I just wanted them to anticipate the next pass a little bit more. We weren’t paying attention,” Wilder said. “We were just floating back on defense and weren’t being as aggressive as we should have.
“If you take that next pass away and they make a long pass, then we still have an opportunity to recover from it. That’s what I wanted to see them do, and thankfully we were able to do that. You just have to work together, or else it is going to break through.”
Along with picking up a key region win late in the year, the Tigers celebrated their seven seniors, most of which have played for Wilder for multiple years.
“We’ve got a good group,” Wilder said. “I’m proud of them. They’re a big group and some of them are new, but they have meshed really well.”