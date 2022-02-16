SALUDA — Saluda girls basketball coach Jeanette Wilder admitted she was nervous.
The defending state champion Tigers were a No. 2 seed, but nothing is guaranteed in the playoffs. The Tigers responded with a blowout first-round win, taking down York Prep 54-10.
"I was nervous and been nervous for a couple of days, just waiting. You just don't ever know. Playoffs changes a lot of things," Wilder said. "You only have to win one time. I was proud of the girls tonight. They played with a lot of effort, and we executed well on offense and defense.
"I'm excited to get that win. You feel like you have that monkey on your back going in and you're always nervous. They (the players) may not have been, but I was really nervous."
Saluda dominated the game from the tip, relying on its defense to create easy offense. The Tigers consistently forced turnovers, jumping ahead by 19 points before the Patriots could find an answer.
"We wanted to generate our offense off our defense, so we wanted to pressure the ball as much as we could, get to the rim and make easy baskets," Wilder said. "We were able to do that early on to set the tone."
Saluda limited York Prep to just seven first half points and scoreless in the third quarter. Only one player, Ella Craze, scored multiple baskets for the Patriots.
On the other hand, Saluda was led by Jessica Means, who scored 12 points in the first quarter alone, as she was the primary beneficiary from the Tigers' man-to-man defense. Means finished with 30 points in the win, while Kaylen Nick also broke double digits, adding 12 points.
With the game already in hand, the Tigers utilized their bench, rotating players in to test depth, deal with injuries and give rest to the starters.
"Our sixth man had meniscus surgery the other day and (Nick), her shoulder popped out of the socket on Thursday night, so I didn't know if she was going to play tonight," Wilder said. "She is very sore, so she short armed a couple shots tonight, but she wanted to give it a try. It's good that the other girls were able to step up and fill those spots because we were not sure how deep we were going to be able to go tonight."
Saluda will travel to Christ Church in the second round of the playoffs. The Cavaliers won the state championship in 2020.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.