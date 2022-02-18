GREENVILLE — In a game that highlights "big" plays such as a clutch shot or a defensive stand, sometimes the difference between a win or loss comes down to the "little" things.
Friday's top 10 playoff matchup in 2A came down to layups and free-throw shooting. More specifically, Saluda's inability to consistently convert both as Christ Church defeated the Tigers, 56-46.
"We kept it close in the first half. We made some mistakes and there were some things that I thought could have gone better for us," Saluda girls basketball coach Jeanette Wilder said. "I told them at the half that I didn't want 12 (points) to turn into 24 (points). We wanted to make sure that we fought to the end."
The Tigers did just that, trimming a 12-point deficit to as little as six with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
Despite the late push, free throws proved to be the difference as Saluda went 10-for-27 in the loss — a 37% clip.
"It was the worst free throw night we've had all season," Wilder said. "We've been shooting around 65-70%."
The inconsistency at the line, allowed the Cavaliers to gain a few more possessions because after many misses, they were able to push the ball up the court for a fast break, or opt to set up their half-court offense.
Christ Church's McCall King was the main beneficiary of the extra possessions, finishing with 22 points.
Along with King, fellow center Yasmene Clark finished with 15 points. The duo's ability to convert on put backs along with being effective away from the basket, caused a mismatch for the Tigers.
"(They're) very strong and (they) can square up a face the rim," Wilder said. "It makes it hard for you to defend them. Kudos to them for doing that and forcing us to rotate."
For Saluda, senior Jessica Means led the Tigers in scoring tallying a game-high 26 points. Means is one of seven seniors Saluda will graduate from this year's squad, all of which were an integral part of the Tigers run to the playoffs.
"Coming back from last season, we graduated three starters. … We basically had a brand new team on the floor this year, and I told them from the beginning, 'Our expectations don't lower just because it's a new season,'" Wilder said. "I feel like they upheld that standard (against Christ Church). I'll coach them all day long because, they want to be at Saluda High School and they play with pride."
