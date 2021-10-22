SALUDA — Saluda scored in just about every way possible Friday night in a 66-15 Region 3-2A win against Columbia.
Quarterback Jonah McCary passed for a touchdown to Jabari Parker. Five different players had rushing touchdowns for the Tigers: Montrevious Baker, Kenmane Brunson, Jaquavious Moore and Arryion Brown.
Javarious Stevens returned a fumble for a TD, and JT Lott had a pick-six. Tyleke Mathis scored on kickoff return, and kicker Sam Espinoza had a 32-yard field goal.
Saluda, which lost to Gray Collegiate last week in the region championship game, is 6-2 overall and 3-1 in the region. The Tigers can wrap up the No. 2 seed — and a home playoff game — with a win against Batesburg-Leesville next Friday.
Against Columbia, McCary was 7-of-10 passing for 165 yards. Columbia quarterback Jamel McDaniel gave up three interceptions. In addition to Lott’s pick-six, Darius Cleveland and Brunson each had an interception.