JOHNSTON — Saluda made an emphatic statement Friday night in a blowout victory against Class 3A Strom Thurmond.
The Class 2A Tigers, who have a strong running and passing game, dominated their longtime rivals, the Rebels, 52-20.
With an impressive preseason under their belt — and now a big regular season win — the Tigers are hoping they can make another run at a state title. Saluda captured the state crown in 2019.
On Friday night, Saluda got off to an early start when quarterback Jonah McCary connected with Tyleke Mathis for a touchdown pass.
After recovering a Strom Thurmond fumble, Saluda scored again to go up 14-0 when McCary ran in from 6 yards out. After recovering another Rebels fumble, Saluda scored again, going up 21-0 when McCary found Javarious Stevens for a 28-yard TD pass.
Strom Thurmond got on the board early in the the third quarter to make it 24-7, but Saluda struck again when running back Montrevious Baker ran in from 5 yards out to put the Tigers up 31-7.
Strom Thurmond responded with a score, but the Rebels failed with a two-point conversion try, making it 31-13.
McCary once again went to work, connecting with Zion Wright on a 63-yard TD pass. Wright then intercepted a pass and took it to the end zone for a pick-six. Saluda and Strom Thurmond each added another score to account for the final margin.
Saluda returns home next Friday night to face Ridge Spring-Monetta.
GAME SUMMARY
Saluda 14 10 7 21 — 52
Strom Thurmond 0 0 13 7 — 20
FIRST QUARTER
S — Tyleke Mathis 12 pass from Jonah McCary (Sam Espinoza kick)
S — McCary 6 run (Espinoza kick)
SECOND QUARTER
S — Javarious Stevens 28 pass from McCary (Espinoza kick)
S — Espinoza 25 FG
THIRD QUARTER
ST — Devron Williams 20 run (Nate Nordeen kick)
S — Montrevious Baker 5 run (Espinoza kick)
ST — Quan Edmond 1 run (conversion failed)
FOURTH QUARTER
S — Zion Wright 63 pass from McCary (Espinoza kick)
S — Wright INT return (Espinoza kick)
S — Darrion Butler 3 run (Diego Licea kick)
ST — Gregory Bryant 67 run (Nordeen kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — S: Montrevious Baker 17-69, Jonah McCary 7-9, Darrion Butler 2-6, Tyleke Mathis 2-3, Kenmane Brunson 1-3, Arryion Brown 3-1.
Passing — S: Jonah McCary 15-19-198-1
Receiving — S: Zion Wright 2-91, Tyleke Mathis 8-67, Javarious Stevens 2-31, Jabari Baker 2-10.