A 19-0 run to begin the game allowed Greenwood Christian to cruise to its fourth win of the season, as the Hawks dominated Ware Shoals 66-16 on Monday.
The Hawks’ full-court press forced Ware Shoals into costly turnovers that resulted in easy baskets for Greenwood Christian, as it tallied 42 points in the first half.
“We ran the floor real well,” Greenwood Christian coach Jimmy Reed said. “We put pressure on their guards to force turnovers and we were able to capitalize. In the second half, we shot the ball better than we did in the first half, so we were able to capitalize on their mistakes.”
Reed said that as the game got out of hand, his staff gave each player something that they could work on in-game.
For Caroline Reed and Kennedy Kaltz, they were tasked with scoring. They complied, finishing with 25 points and 13 points, respectively.
After making just three of her first nine shots in the first quarter, Reed found her rhythm in the second half, going a perfect 7-for-7, tallying 18 points during that stretch.
“She’s been our leading scorer for the past few years,” Reed said. “This is her first year playing point guard for us and she is doing a good job with that. She was playing at the No. 2 guard for us, but she kind of controls everything that we do.”
Reed said that the move to the point has taken away a few shots, but it has worked out well to start the season.
With Reed’s ability to dictate the offense from the top of the key, it allowed Kaltz more room to operate on the block. Kaltz dominated the offensive glass, pulling down multiple offensive rebounds to keep possessions alive for the Hawks.
“She is the only senior we have and she’s gotten better for us each year,” Reed said. “She averages about 14 points per games and more than 10 rebounds per game. For us to be able to have a good season, she’s going to have to play well.”