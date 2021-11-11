It was Nov. 29, 2019, the last time Saluda played at Abbeville’s Hite Stadium. On that night, something special happened for Saluda.
The Tigers, who had lost three of the past four years to the Panthers in the Upper State title game, accomplished something that hadn’t happened since 2014: They beat Abbeville on the Panthers’ home field, for the Upper State championship, then went on to win the state title for the first time in 50 years.
That was then. This is now. Friday night’s matchup, again at Hite Stadium, is not for the Upper State title.
The two top 10-ranked teams are meeting in the second round of the Class 2A state playoffs. Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles and Saluda coach Stewart Young carefully danced around the subject of the 2019 Saluda win, which was also the last time Abbeville lost a game. The Panthers (11-0) went undefeated in 2020 and won the state title, their fifth in six years.
“Our kids will be excited,” Young said. “Our fans will be excited. The past and hype don’t mean anything. We’ve had some heartbreak up there, and then we had one night when we clicked at the very end, and it was a lot of fun that night.”
Nickles feels the same way about the rematch.
“What sticks in my mind is the 2021 Saluda Tigers,” Nickles said. “They are for real, they are good, they are well-coached and they’re just complete. They are so balanced on offense, and then, on defense, they are so athletic, big and strong. They present a huge challenge for our young football team.”
Saluda (7-2) has losses to Rabun County (Georgia) and No. 2-ranked Gray Collegiate. Abbeville has shut out six of its 11 opponents and is allowing just 4.4 points per game while averaging 45.5 points and 286 yards rushing.
Young said he sees no weaknesses on either side of the ball for Abbeville.
“There’s nothing that stands out that says, ‘Hey, we need to exploit that.’ You have to play a complete game and take care of yourself,” Young said. “We need to take care of Saluda and execute on our end. What we can’t do is not execute, make bad decisions or have turnovers against a team like Abbeville or it will limit your chances of winning to almost nothing.”
The Panthers have 30 takeaways on defense. The majority have come from interceptions by defensive backs Jeremiah Lomax (5 INTs), Javario Tinch (4) and CJ Vance (4). Lomax has returned all of his interceptions for touchdowns. The Panthers have 21 total interceptions.
Abbeville also is strong at the linebacker spot. Ty Cade has 51 solo tackles, and Logan Busbee has 43. Both missed last week’s game. Cade was involved in a car wreck and was held out as a precaution. Busbee went home earlier on game day with an illness. Both are expected to play this Friday.
Offensively, the Panthers are led by wingback Antonio Harrison, fullback J’Marion Burton and quarterback Zay Rayford.
“Abbeville runs the quarterback by design more than they used to,” Young said. “They try to get it to the people who can go, and he (Rayford) can definitely go.”
Harrison has 58 carries for 853 yards and 13 touchdowns, Burton has 83 carries for 541 yards and 14 TDs and Rayford has rushed 83 times for 561 yards and 10 scores.
Saluda, which has just seven seniors, is a young but talented team. The Tigers are balanced on offense, mixing the pass and the run almost equally.
“We’re still feeling ourselves out,” said Young, whose team didn’t make the playoffs in 2020. “A lot of these guys haven’t played a road playoff game.”
Saluda quarterback Jonah McCary and running back Montrevious Baker lead the way offensively for the Tigers. Baker has rushed 99 times for 654 yards and 12 TDs. McCurry has connected on 107 of his 154 passes for 1,488 yards and 15 touchdowns. The Tigers have a wealth of talented receivers. The top threats are Tyleke Mathis (41 receptions for 447 yards and seven TDs) and Zion Wright (24 catches for 437 yards and three scores).
Mathis leads a linebacking corps that has excelled. He has 40 solo tackles and four interceptions. Joining him are linebackers Kenmane Bruson (70 solo tackles, 11 tackles for losses and three sacks) and Jaquavious Moore (39 solo tackles, eight of which were for losses, and two sacks). Saluda defensive end JT Lott has 35 solo tackles, including nine for losses, and has forced four fumbles.
“I hope we’ll be ready to play because, if we are not, it’s going to be a long night,” Nickles said. “It’s going to be a long night anyway because they are so good. This is why you do what you do — to play in big games like this.”