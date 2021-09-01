Greenwood’s volleyball team picked up its second win of the season, sweeping Emerald in straight sets, 26-24, 25-10, 25-23.
The Eagles staved off a late Vikings comeback in the first and third sets as Greenwood’s depth was able to maintain its offensive production.
“I think we finally got our rotation dialed in,” Greenwood coach Mary Hambright said. “All of my girls fit in the lineup, and we are playing the best players in their best positions. That’s really been a process especially with missing some of out key players tonight. We had to fill some gaps, but my girls stepped up and they were able to work with whatever they got thrown at them.”
One of the additions to the roster was outside hitter Addison Manske, who finished the game with five kills. Manske, normally a jayvee player, was able to relieve some of the offensive work that normally falls to Emma Williams.
Williams still led the team with six kills in the win but a more balanced offense allowed the Eagles to score points in bunches. In the second set, Greenwood had two separate runs where it tallied at least five points.
“Getting the ball back is a point. Whoever controls the serve kind of controls the pace of the game, so getting and keeping that serve is the key to winning,” Hambright said. “(Manske and Williams) are amazing players. (Manske) was on the jayvee team until yesterday and she really stepped up for us. (Williams) is an all-around player and is a natural athlete.”
The loss to Greenwood was Emerald’s first time playing a game this season as it had to cancel its season opener against Ninety Six because of COVID-19. Emerald coach Ann Cavalier said she was pleased with the team’s effort despite only having two practices before the first game of the season.
“We should have had two or three games by now but because of quarantine, we’re having two or three practices instead of two or three games, and I think they’ve kind of put us at a disadvantage,” Cavalier said. “We always like playing Greenwood, it’s good competition to make some of the girls play harder, lots of stuff to work on for the rest of the season when we play people that are actually in our conference.”
Greenwood will look to make it three consecutive wins as it hosts Abbeville on Thursday. As for the Vikings, they will travel to face the Panthers on Sept. 8.
“The girls worked really hard and fought for every point,” Cavalier said. “We just need to keep that energy going.”