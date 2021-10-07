Two things are generally true just about every year in Abbeville: The football team has solid offensive and defensive lines, and the Panthers have a plethora of talent in the backfield.
The latter is again true this season; however, coach Jamie Nickles was concerned before the season about his frontline players on both sides of the ball. While the offensive and defensive lines have taken great strides, it has been the defensive secondary that has shined the most, as the Panthers (6-0 overall, 1-0 in Region 1-2A) have allowed just 6.8 points per game this season while averaging more than 45 points.
No. 1-ranked Abbeville will take its high-powered rushing offense, which is averaging 283 yards per game, and its stellar defensive secondary on the road Friday for a 7:30 p.m. matchup with region foe Liberty (2-2, 1-0).
Panther defensive back Jeremiah Lomax has returned two interceptions for touchdowns in the past two weeks. As a team, the Panthers are averaging 1.7 interceptions per game.
“I’ve been watching film and paying attention to the small things that the opponents do,” Lomax said. “When the time comes, I just play the role that’s called for me.”
Lomax fully embraces that role.
“I took the role and communicated with them to gain their trust,” Lomax said of his teammates. “You have to earn it, so it’s about talking to them and making sure everything is OK.”
Nickles has no reservations when talking about Lomax’s importance.
“He is the leader of the whole football team, bar none,” Nickles said. “They take his personality. He is the most impressive leader we have this year. I’m as proud of him as any kid we’ve coached. I think he’s really bought into the Abbeville way. He works hard every day in the weight room. He’s just paid the price to be a good football player, and you see it on the field.”
It’s not just his ability to find the ball. Lomax has dished out some hard hits, ones that have drawn gasps from the opposing sidelines and raucous cheers from Abbeville fans.
Nickles still wants to see more from his guys in the trenches as the defending state champion Panthers progress through region play.
“We’re not up to our standard,” Nickles said. “It’s fundamentals. Against Crescent, we were not pleased with our offensive and defensive line play.”
That standard will be tested this week against a revamped Liberty team.
Paul Sutherland replaced Kyle Stewart as Liberty’s head coach after last season. Stewart went 45-60 in 10 seasons with the Red Devils. Sutherland has implemented a gunbone/Wing-T-style offense and has used three different quarterbacks through four games.
“We used to fight some bitter wars with those guys when he (Sutherland) was at Pendleton,” Nickles said. “He’s basically taken his Pendleton offense and put it in a shotgun formation and does it well. A lot of misdirection and a lot of unbalanced sets. That’s where our focus will be first — because you don’t see that type of offense every day. Fortunately, for us, our offense is similar in that we both run the sweeps, traps and counters.”
Noah Brooks, Peyton Reed and Logan Smith have each seen time at quarterback for the Red Devils, but Reed plays the most of the three and had a big game in last week’s win against West-Oak. He’s 7-of-14 passing and has rushed for 150 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Before the West-Oak game, Liberty completed just two passes.
Landon Ziegler is the main target in the Red Devils’ limited passing attack. He had four catches for 70 yards last week.
J.J. Hernandez and Seth Terry lead Liberty’s run-heavy offense. Hernandez has 63 carries for 219 yards and has scored six touchdowns. Terry has 46 carries for 156 yards.
“The play that I see — I’m amazed because I’ve never seen anybody do it — is they run the Super Power as a wishbone,” Nickles said of Pendleton’s offense. “That’s a very interesting concept.”
Zeigler and Terry are the top playmakers on Liberty’s defense, with Terry snagging two interceptions in an 8-7 win against Carolina Academy and Ziegler corralling two fumble recoveries the week before in a 40-0 loss to Class 3A power Powdersville. The Red Devils’ other loss came to Class 3A Berea, 47-13.