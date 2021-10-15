A response was needed.
After both teams traded points back and forth, the game was deadlocked at 14 with Greer tallying more than 200 yards in total offense in the first half.
The Eagles responded by putting together a textbook example of how a team should come out of the half, keeping the Yellow Jackets to back-to-back three-and-outs and followed it up with two-straight touchdowns.
The response gave Greenwood a stranglehold over the momentum as the team rode it to a 35-28 victory over Greer on Friday.
“I just think we totally underestimated them, and we did that in the first half,” Greenwood coach Chris Liner said. “I haven’t gotten mad all year, but I got mad at halftime. I said ‘guys, they came down here and are just giving it to you,’ but I thought in the second half we responded and that’s good to see.”
Coming out of the half, the Eagles returned to their identity by pounding the running game. As a result, junior Ve Morton benefitted, breaking a school record for the most rushing yards in a single game, tallying 335 yards on 39 carries and three touchdowns.
“That was an unbelievable performance by Ve (Morton) and we needed it,” Liner said. “I thought we had some (players) that just put the team on their backs and carried them and he was certainly one of them.”
The Eagle defense found its groove as it limited a Greer offense that averages about 300 total yards per game, to just 168 yards in the second half. The Yellow Jackets found success behind freshman running back LaDainnian Martin, who tallied 138 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown.
When the Eagles crashed on Martin, senior Hollis Crosby found success on the ground, tallying 51 rushing yards on 14 carries.
“Greer has some really good football coaches and they’re going to find ways to move the ball,” Liner said. “ In the first half they were flying out and we weren’t making plays. They were just hitting us right in the gut and we fixed that in the second half.”
The Eagles will wrap up their region schedule at home as they will host No. 2-ranked Greenville.
“I love the victory kneel formation, it’s nice to be able to end the game that way,” Liner said. “Now we’ve got a chance to play for a region championship next week.”
GAME SUMMARY
Greer 7 14 0 7 — 28
Greenwood 14 7 14 0 — 35
FIRST QUARTER
GW — Ve Morton 1 run (Allen Laymon kick)
GR — Hollis Crosby 9 run (Elijah Honeycutt kick)
GW — Daylan Rappley 2 run (Laymon kick)
SECOND QUARTER
GR — Ladainnian Martin 45 run (Honeycutt kick)
GR — Malakhi Saunders 6 pass from Crosby (Honeycutt kick)
GW — Morton 59 run (Laymon kick)
THIRD QUARTER
GW — Lowndes Still 13 run (Laymon kick)
GW — Morton 15 run (Laymon kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
GR — Crosby 3 run (Honeycutt kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — GW: Ve Morton 39-335, Lowndes Still 5-70, Daylan Rappley 8-37, Taije Dennis 1-15. GR: LaDainnian Martin 14-138, Hollis Crosby 14-51, Mott Thackston 3-6.
Passing — GW: Daylan Rappley 1-1-8-0. Y: Hollis Crosby 14-20-173-0.
Receiving — GW: Billy Pruitt 1-8. GR: Peytan Diggins 7-83, Malakhi Saunders 2-50, LaDainnian Martin 2-24, Hunter Free 1-6.
Records: Greenwood (6-1, 2-0), Greer (4-4, 0-2).
Next game: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Greenville at Greenwood