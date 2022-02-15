It’s been a long season full of ups, downs and COVID breaks for virtually every Lakelands team this season, but six boys basketball teams prevailed to earn a spot in the South Carolina High School League playoffs. Three teams will host a first-round matchup when the playoffs begin Thursday.
Here is a season recap of all six teams before their first round matchups:
Abbeville (15-2, 10-1 region) With seven-tenths of a second left in its final game of the regular season, Abbeville won the Region 1-AA championship, taking down defending 2A state champion Christ Church. The region championship was the second in three years for the Panthers.
The Panthers like to push the ball in transition, running the floor for quick and easy points. Offensively, the ball moves through Javario Tinch, who leads the team with 16.9 points a game, Rhasheed Davis, who averages 15 points a game and Jeremiah Lomax, who directs the offense from anywhere on the floor.
Their defense sparks their offense by creating turnovers followed by a quick outlet pass. Abbeville will host Chesnee in the first round.
Calhoun Falls (12-5, 8-4 region) Calhoun Falls started the season red hot, winning its first six games of the season, all by more than 12 points. The Flashes began the new year with a 7-1 record, won their first game in January but then were forced to take a break because of COVID-19.
Since that break, the Flashes haven’t recaptured that spark, splitting their last eight games. Offensively, the team has struggled, averaging 51.8 points a game during that span. Before the COVID break, Calhoun Falls was averaging 72.8 points. Calhoun Falls will host Lewisville on Thursday.
Dixie (9-13, 5-7 region)
In the final game of the regular season, Dixie had to take care of business on the road against rival Ware Shoals to lock down a playoff spot. It responded with a resounding 30-point win.
In the regular season finale, the Hornets played their best game of the year, showcasing their ball movement to get open shots, something that coach Joshua Harbert emphasizes every day at practice.
Jared Ledbetter and Luke Morales are the two leading scorers, each averaging more than 10 points a game. Dixie will travel to No. 1 Calhoun County on Thursday.
Greenwood
(10-15, 3-5 region)Despite dealing with a monthlong losing streak, Greenwood swept Greer to earn the No. 4 spot in Region 2-AAAA. Greenwood will travel Thursday to Travelers Rest for its playoff matchup.
Early in the season, the Eagles were a run-and-gun offense that specialized in hitting 3s in transition and anywhere around the arc. During their nine-game losing streak, offense was the biggest problem, as the 3s weren’t falling with consistency.
Despite that offensive struggle, Greenwood picked up an overtime win against Greenville, handing the No. 1 team in the region its only region loss of the year in their final game of the regular season. Donovan Boyles and Hampton Schoch lead the Eagles offensively, scoring 9.7 and eight points per game, respectively.
McCormick
(11-8, 6-5 region) McCormick has shown glimpses of brilliance but has also finished with frustrating losses this season, resulting in a No. 4 seed for the Chiefs.
Like Abbeville, McCormick likes to run the floor and push tempo, but it has been forced to slow the game down several times this year, finishing with four games that neither team broke 40 points. The Chiefs are 3-1 in those four games.
McCormick will travel to region opponent High Point on Thursday. The two teams split the regular season matchup, with the Chiefs finishing the series with a positive one-point point differential.
Saluda
(14-7, 6-4 region) Despite dropping two of its final three region games, Saluda will be at home to start the playoffs, earning the No. 2 spot in Region 3-AA under the leadership of first-year coach Jimmy Kinard.
The Tigers are a grind-it-out type of team, focusing on playing tough half court defense that can quickly shift into a transition offense that features Zion Wright and Tyleke Mathis as two of the main offensive weapons. Along with the pair of juniors, seniors Jabari Baker and Lane Kinard have shown the ability to get hot from outside the arc.
The Tigers will host Cheraw in the first round.
Emerald, Ninety Six and Ware Shoals missed the playoffs, while the South Carolina Independent Schools Association (SCISA) playoff bracket will be released today.