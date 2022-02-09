NINETY SIX — Heading to the final two minutes of the 2A Upper State Wrestling Championship, PJ Ruston knew his only objective for the night — don't get pinned.
Moments before the buzzer expired, Ruston staved off a would-be tackle that could have led to a pin, backed away from his opponent and lifted his arms in triumph. Ninety Six had just taken down defending 2A state champion Crescent 34-27 and finally advanced to the 2A state championship.
"In all honesty, it was just going through my head that all the weight was on me. I just knew I couldn't get pinned, I couldn't let it happen," Ruston said. "I had to bring it home for the team. … It was just a great feeling that was going through my head."
Ninety Six had been in this position before, reaching the Upper State tournament the past three years, but came up short each time. With Wednesday's win, it broke the proverbial glass ceiling for the young Wildcat program.
"I can't describe it. There was so much work put in," Lemmon said. "It's been so close. You have no idea the amount of work that has been put (into the program). Five years ago, we didn't even have enough wrestlers to compete in this thing. We didn't go to the playoffs.
"I don't have words to describe it. It's all I've thought about since June. To see the work that the boys put in together. Day in and day out, this is all we talked about 'This moment, This moment. Dig, dig, heart and will,' and they finally put it together. It isn't me. It's the boys that did it."
Crescent took the first lead of the match, but after three consecutive wins by Martavis Mason, Juquis Calhoun and a forfeit in the 106 weight class, Ninety Six built an eight-point lead.
After a one-point loss in the 113 class, Emanuiel Cobb lit a spark for the Wildcats, pinning his opponent in the first round of his match, giving the No. 2 team in the state a commanding 18-7 lead.
Though the lead dipped to as little as two after the 132-class match, the Wildcats won three of the next five matches, which included a pin by Alex Collins, to set the stage for Ruston.
"It's the longest two minutes that you'll ever spend during your entire life," Lemmons said about watching Ruston's match. "I felt like I was hanging off a cliff for dear life and if one finger fell, I was going to fall. … As the clocked clicked off with 10 seconds to go, we were still standing, knowing that we were going to win this thing.
"There's been a heavy burden on me, losing time after time in the Upper State championship. To finally feel the weight of the world come off your shoulders, that's what it felt like."
The Wildcats will face No. 1 Timberland at 10 a.m. on Sunday at Dreher High School for the 2A state championship.