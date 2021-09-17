Coming into Friday’s game, Saluda coach Stewart Young knew Rabun County was going to be a handful. The Wildcats, who are the No. 2 team in Georgia’s 2A, proved Young correct, running through Saluda 63-7.
The Wildcats jumped on the Tigers from the start, putting up 49 points before halftime.
Rabun County quarterback Gunner Stockton, who is a four-star Georgia commit, put on a show in the win. The senior threw for 401 yards and five touchdowns, wile adding another score on the ground.
Saluda’s lone score of the game was late in the second quarter, when quarterback Jonah McCary hit Tyleke Mathis for a 36-yard touchdown with 23 seconds before the end of the half.
The Tigers uncharacteristically struggled to hold onto the ball, finishing with four turnovers, two directly led to Rabun County touchdowns.
In its first three games of the season, Saluda has been able to run and throw the ball with success, but against Rabun County, the Tigers struggled to find consistency in their offense. They completed 10 of their 17 passes for just 157 yards, while managing just 63 yards on 24 carries (2.6 yards per carry).
Saluda hosts Eau Claire next Friday in its first region game of the season.