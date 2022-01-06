After completing his junior year at Emerald High School, Nate Parks knew he needed to do more if he wanted to play basketball at the next level.
So he went to work.
It didn’t matter what was happening, Parks was working on his shot and handling at the YMCA.
“In the summer, I was at the (YMCA) every day,” Parks said. “I was going to the Y after summer games, practice, early in the morning. I was doing two-a-days. Going early in the morning then turn around and go to work and come back at night after I get off work, just trying to get into the gym as much as possible.”
That offseason work paid off for Parks, as he and the Vikings got off to a quick start, winning the Dixie High School Boys Preseason Invitational.
Parks finished with 24 points in the two games thanks to a slew of 3-pointers.
As a junior, Parks wasn’t an offensive focus for Emerald, as then seniors Shep Forrester and Zacoyeis Elmore combined to average 34 points per game. With the two seniors now in college, Parks has moved into that scoring role for the Vikings.
“Last year, he was more of a role player and this year he had to become one of our main guards,” Emerald coach John-Mark Scruggs said. “He had a good summer. He had good games and he shot the ball well, and I think that gave him some confidence heading into the season. Here lately, he’s played really well and I think it goes back to some of the work that he put into the summer.”
Parks has mainly been a threat behind the arc, knocking down 3-point shots more frequently than any other Viking on the team. That ability was on full display in the FCA Lakelands Holiday Tournament to end 2021.
Parks averaged 14 points per game during the tournament, with most of his points coming beyond the arc.
“He’s been a person that has been able to stretch the floor for us,” Scruggs said. “He gives us an option that we really haven’t had all year. I don’t know if it’s been how many he’s hit but it’s been when he hits them. Last week, he hit some big buckets against Saluda when we needed them... Just being able to hit those shots is a big deal for him, because I don’t know if he would hit those last year.”
The FCA Lakelands Holiday Tournament was the second tournament the Vikings won this season.
Coming into the three-day tournament, the Vikings were riding a five-game losing streak. Wanting to get back on track and defending its home court was Emerald’s main motivation and mindset that was set up by Parks and the other leaders on the team.
“We had just came off a five-game losing streak. It was just a mindset thing, like we had to get back on track in order to do what we want to do in the region,” Parks said. “We had to have a mindset that we don’t want to lose. When we’re at home, we don’t want to lose any home games.”
Coming off holiday break, the Vikings have canceled their first two games because of COVID-19 problems in other programs. Though the Vikings likely won’t play a game until Tuesday when they travel to Chapman, the team’s leaders are stepping up during this time of uncertainty.
“Just telling guys that we can’t really control what is going on with to the other teams,” Parks said. “We just have to really focus on ourselves and that gives us more time to prepare for the teams that we have ahead of us and get more work in the gym and get better before we go into these games.”