DUE WEST — When Ty Turman and Daquan Lewis walked off of the bus, they were virtually in range.
It showed against Dixie as the Calhoun Falls guard duo combined for five 3-pointers in the first half on Friday. Their efforts allowed the Blue Flashes to cruised to their third win of the season downing the Hornets, 65-43.
Turman started it off, as he knocked down his first three attempts from behind the arc. After missing his next attempt and then going to the free-throw line to close out the first quarter, the junior got right back on track hitting another 3-pointer early in the second quarter.
Not to be outdone by his fellow guard, Lewis’ first 3-pointer was a first half buzzer-beater — from half-court.
“It’s a joy to have two people who understand the game to that magnitude,” Calhoun Falls coach Shawn Turman said. “The majority of the time we want to put up a lot of shots, that’s what we practice. When we’re up and they are hitting, we let them shoot.”
The duo combined for 21 of the team’s 36 points in the first, 15 of which came from behind the 3-point line. The hot start for Turman carried him to a team-high 22 points in the win while Lewis finished with 17 points.
“It’s been a joy to coach (Turman) because I’ve had the opportunity to coach him his whole life. He’s my son,” Shawn Turman said. “He knows what to do in all situations, I mean he practices his shot all the time. It comes kind of naturally for him.”
Along with getting out to a fast start, Shawn Turman said that the Blue Flashes objective was to slow down Dixie’s Jared Ledbetter and Luke Morales. Ledbetter finished with eight points while Morales recorded seven in the loss.
“They’re the catalyst for their offense,” Shawn Turman said. “Our main goal was to come in and slow them down and I think we did that tonight.”