NORTH AUGUSTA — Sometimes it takes a team a minute to fully get into the game.
Similar to stadium lights warming up before they go on full beam, a team might come out and not be a sharp as they were hoping.
In Greenwood’s 31-7 victory against North Augusta, the Eagles needed most of the first half to get into a rhythm. However, once it found that rhythm, Greenwood took the game over on both sides of the ball.
“In the first half, they punched us in the mouth,” Greenwood coach Chris Liner said. “North Augusta is good up front, both of their lines are good. Their game plan was really good and it was worked for a long time. About midway through the second quarter, I’m worried that our guys just though they were going to come down here and beat North Augusta and they have a lot of pride in their program.”
Although the team took a one touchdown lead into the half, it was not an atypical Greenwood performance. The Eagles ran 18 plays on offense in the first half while finding the end zone twice. For an offense that kept the ball for more than 20 minutes in its prior three wins, the Eagles were inconsistent to start.
That inconsistency gave the Yellowjackets’ offense good field position and a tired Greenwood defense was forced to run the RPO. Although the Eagles were able to limit the damage, North Augusta quarterback Colson Brown tallied multiple 40-yard completions in the half, one of which set up the Yellowjackets inside the Greenwood red zone, leading to the team’s only score.
Liner said he was frustrated with his team at the half, challenging them to come out and play better.
The team did just that on its second drive of the second half as Ty Patterson scampered into the end zone for a 21-yard score. Along with Patterson was junior Jaylen Robinson, who showed his explosiveness in the absence of Carlos Norman and Lowndes Still. Robinson finished the game with 51 yards on four carries and a touchdown that came with 1:24 left in the half.
“He stepped up huge,” Liner said. “He’s such an awesome kid and I am a firm believer that good things happen to good people. I’m so excited for him because (he exemplified) what we told our team before the game. We said ‘look guys I don’t care if we have 22 guys, we are going to go play because somebody is going to step up.’ That’s what Greenwood kids do.”
Even with new pieces in the offense, the Eagles tallied 270 yards of total offense while holding possession of the ball for more than 23 minutes in the win.
The more explosive offense led to a stingier defense in the second half, highlighted by a diving interception by Donovan Boyles. The Yellowjackets offense looked towards Boyles’ side of the field which the junior rose to the occasion, batting down seven passes in the second half alone.
“That’s one of the most athletic plays I’ve ever seen,” Liner said about Boyles’ interception. “Donovan is a kid that was playing basketball and he’s come out here and he’s been awesome.”
With guys such as Boyles and Robinson stepping up, the Eagles will take its 4-0 record back to J.W. Babb Stadium where it will face Dutch Fork next week.
“We responded really well in the second half,” Liner said. “Obviously being 4-0 is a pretty darn good feeling.”
GAME SUMMARY
Greenwood 0 14 7 10 — 31
North Augusta 0 7 0 0 — 7
SECOND QUARTER
G — Ve Morton 3 run (Billy Pruitt kick)
NA — Christian Jackson 3 run (Drew Stevens kick)
G — Jaylen Robinson 22 run (Pruitt kick)
THIRD QUARTER
G — Ty Patterson 17 run (Pruitt kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
G — Pruitt 27 kick
G — Daylan Rappley 12 run
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — G: Ve Morton 16-83, Daylan Rappley 10-69, Jaylen Robinson 4-51, Ty Patterson 6-27, Kaleb Burton 1-3, Josiah Jeffery 1-0.
Passing — G: Daylan Rappley 5-6-145.
Receiving — G: Karlnyious Norman 1-96, Ve Morton 1-17, Billy Pruitt 2-9, Gaines Adams 1-3.
Records: Greenwood (4-0), North Augusta (2-2).
Next game: Dutch Fork at Greenwood; 7:30 Friday,