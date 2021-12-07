In what Ware Shoals coach Chris Johnston called the “best performance out of a Hornet in 10 years,” Lavarious Posley was proverbially everywhere on the floor.
From tallying 25 points on an effective 12-for-17 from the field, to scrapping for loose balls on the floor, No. 15 led the way for the Hornets as it defeated Greenwood Christian, 68-53 on Monday.
“I’m so proud of him, he’s really gotten better from his sophomore year to his junior year” Johnston said. “He’s done a good job in getting himself in shape and learning how to play the game the right way.”
Johnston said Posley’s energy inspired the rest of the group as the Hornets played just seven players in the win.
“He was getting steals, and that’s something he hasn’t really done in the past,” Johnston said. “He was also taking it hard to the rim and that was the most important thing. I told our guys before the game to ‘take advantage of our size down low.’”
Along with Posley, Isiah Wardlaw tallied 13 points in his first career varsity game. The presence of Posley and Wardlaw forced the Hawks defense to collapse down low, giving the Hornets clean looks from behind the 3-point line.
Senior Ethan Moore, who tallied 13 points in the win, led the team in 3-point shots with three.
“Our guys just played hard,” Johnston said. “Moore shot the ball well and Wardlaw had 12 points just camped under the basket. I’m just proud of the way that they got after it.”
After falling behind by double-digits during the third quarter, the Hawks made a comeback in the third quarter, trimming a 19-point lead down to 13 points by the beginning of the fourth quarter. Greenwood Christian tightened its full-court press to try and force Ware Shoals into some turnovers.
However the Hornets were able to pass their way out of the press, tallying 18 points in the fourth quarter.
“They pressed us early and I thought we did a good job in breaking it. We really haven’t worked on our press breaker that much, but we did a pretty good job with it,” Johnston said. “When they went back to it, I was glad because I felt like we could break it fairly easy.”