When the clock hit zero and everyone left the field at J.W. Babb Stadium, senior Drew Geoly walked out of the gates behind the far end zone.
Near the student section, Geoly knelt down by a tree that was dedicated to his grandfather. Still in all of his gear, he rubbed the plaque, took a moment to take it all in and with tears in his eyes, he proceeded to walk back to the locker room. It’s a tradition he has done at the end of every home game for more than two years, no matter the outcome.
On Friday, Geoly did it for the final time as Greenwood lost 30-20 to South Pointe. He is one of 18 seniors who took off his pads for the final time as the Eagles were eliminated in the third round of the SCHSL playoffs.
“We’ve only been together for a year and a half and it’s unbelievable what our guys have done,” Greenwood coach Chris Liner said. “I’m extremely proud of our coaches and our senior class. Some of those guys have been playing through injuries that a lot of people wouldn’t have continued to play through.”
In a game in which Greenwood held a slim lead late into the third quarter, a questionable pass interference call and a blocked field goal was all South Pointe needed to mount the comeback.
On the Greenwood 16-yard line, South Pointe quarterback Zavion McCrorey, threw a pass over the middle of the field to the end zone. McCrorey’s pass was intended for Armendiz Huskey with Greenwood’s Josiah Jeffery in coverage.
In a close play where Huskey and Jeffery went for the the ball, it sailed out of the end zone, and then a late flag was thrown.
“That pass interference call to me was the play to me that kind of dictated the outcome of the game,” Liner said. “It was fourth down and I’ll leave it at that.”
Despite the call, the Stallions tallied 475 yards of total offense, the second-most yards the Eagles have given up all season.
Offensively, it tallied 324 yards of total offense, but Greenwood struggled to score during the second half. Ve Morton was held to just 127 yards on the ground, his lowest of the season.
“We had chances to score, but we turned it over four times,” Liner said. “We had some opportunities, but we didn’t capitalize on them and they did.”
GAME SUMMARY
South Pointe 3 0 13 14 — 30
Greenwood 7 7 6 0 — 20
FIRST QUARTER
G — Daylan Rappley 28 run (Allen Laymon kick)
SP — Chip Distasio 26 FG
SECOND QUARTER
G — Ve Morton 22 run (Laymon kick)
THIRD QUARTER
SP — Zavieon McCrorey 3 run (Distasio kick)
SP — Demari Kendrick 57 pass from McCrorey (Distasio kick)
G — Morton 13 run (conversion failed)
FOURTH QUARTER
SP — McCrorey 7 run (Distasio kick)
SP — Waymond Jenerette 65 pass from McCrorey (Distasio kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — G: Ve Morton 25-127, Daylan Rappley 9-91, Taije Dennis 4-27, Lowndes Still 5-24. SP:Jaquan Thompson 20-127, Zavieon McCrorey 11-98, Caleb Sims 6-65, Waymond Jenerette 1-5.
Passing — G: Daylan Rappley 2-4-54-0-2. Y: Zavieon McCrorey 13-26-186-2-0.
Receiving — G: Taije Dennis 1-48, Lowndes Still 1-6. SP:Demari Kendrick 4-91, Waymond Jenerette 4-86, Armendiz Huskey 1-5, Khy’re Rawlinson 3-1.
Records: Greenwood (10-2), South Pointe (11-1).