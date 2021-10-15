Dixie had an unexpected bye week last week, as torrential rain postponed the Hornets’ game against the No. 1 team in 1A, Southside Christian.
The time off gave Dixie extra practices to game plan for Calhoun Falls, a team that’s looking for its first win of the season.
“We’ve talked to the players about stating focused,” Dixie coach Vic Lollis said. “The big picture is coming but we have to win this one and play one game at a time.”
With the top-ranked Sabres lurking next week, there is a propensity to look ahead to next week. It’s a predicament Lollis and the rest of the coaching staff are trying to avoid this week.
“We try to teach them not to overlook but I haven’t heard of anybody talking about next week’s contest with Southside Christian,” Lollis said. “We are all focused on Calhoun Falls, a team that does well when they get out into space.”
The Blue Flashes’ offense has struggled to produce points this season, but had one of their better performances in a 34-14 loss to Ware Shoals. Lollis said that Calhoun Falls’ offense runs a lot of bootleg counters and reverses, something Dixie has not faced a lot of this season.
“We’ve talked a lot about our assignments and where they’re supposed to be,” Lollis said. “We can’t get caught looking in the backfield or where the ball is going until (their) assignment is over.”
Bethesda Academy
vs. Greenwood Christian Greenwood Christian had its losing streak extended the three games in a 40-20 drubbing at the hands of Dorchester Academy. It was the first time this season the Hawks had allowed 40 points in the loss.
The Hawks struggled to contain Dorchester Academy senior wide receiver Hunter Hartzog who tallied two receiving touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in the win.
Greenwood Christian will look to get back into the win column against Bethesda Academy, a team who is 0-6 coming into Friday’s contest.
Ware Shoals
vs. McCormickWith its win on Monday, Ware Shoals sealed a spot in the 1A playoffs. The Hornets scored a season-high 34 points in the win and controlled the line of scrimmage for the entire game.
Now heading to McCormick, the Hornets are trying to continue that level of execution.
“The main thing is we have to maintain the consistency. We didn’t turn the ball over against Calhoun Falls, and that has been one of our biggest problems this year,” Ware Shoals coach Chris Johnston said. “If we can continue to do that and try to contain their running backs and do what we can do to keep them off the field.”
Ware Shoals is going to deal with running backs Omarion Key and A’Chean Durant, both of which have shown their athletic ability and explosiveness this season.
While Ware Shoals’ goal for Friday is to keep the Chiefs’ backfield in check, McCormick is focused on getting the ball in space, just as it did against Whitmire on Saturday.
“We modified the offensive line a little bit as well as our running backs to get those guys open in space. We looked over our film to see what worked best for us,” McCormick coach Paul Pratt said. “We have some good running backs so let’s try to get the ball to them.”
McCormick has won its past two games, catapulting it into the No. 3 seed in the region. Ware Shoals is the No. 5 seed entering today, but is hoping to move up a spot with a win on the road.
“Everyone in our region is getting better. Everyone is starting to put the pieces together just like McCormick did last week,” Pratt said.
Liberty
vs. Ninety SixWith three weeks left in the regular season, Ninety Six is just now getting into the meat of its region schedule, as a COVID-19 outbreak canceled the Christ Church game and a torrential downpour pushed the Wildcats’ matchup against Crescent to Saturday.
On Saturday, the Wildcats put up 40 points, which is its second highest total of the season, and 400 yards of offense, but two costly turnovers and a lack of defensive production led to a 57-40 loss.
“Our offense played really well, we put up almost 400 yards of offense, but our defense missed some big plays,” Ninety Six coach Matthew Owings said. “I wish we had played better and executed better, because I felt we would have had a good chance to win. That was a game that we should have pulled out but we didn’t.”
The Wildcats now sit 0-1 in the region, one game out of a playoff spot. Though, they aren’t in the playoffs now, the Wildcats still control their own destiny, which starts Friday against 1-1 Liberty.
Liberty defeated West Oak in its first region game, but was taken down by Abbeville the week prior.
Just as he has for the entire 2021 season, Owings is focused on improving his team each week instead of who they are lining up against.
The only change that Owings and his staff made this week was starting practice faster, hoping that it will translate to starting Friday’s game off faster.
“We let the first one slip. I feel like we should be 1-0 in the region but we’re not,” Owings said. “That’s in the past and we have to go 1-0 this week. It sounds super simple, but we have to take care of business (on Friday) night.”