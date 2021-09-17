The old sports cliché is true, one play can change the momentum of a game.
With the Eagles’ offense staling at their own 14-yard line and trailing by four points with just more than three minutes left in the half, Greenwood called for a fake punt.
As the offense dominated possession in the first half against Dutch Fork and having recent success in the two-minute drill, scoring touchdowns in back-to-back games, the Eagles gambled — it didn’t work.
“We have given up two (fake punts) before and we worked on it in practice said told the team ‘we can’t give that up,’” Dutch Fork coach Tom Knotts said. “(Bryson Dixon) made a good play on the ball and I don’t blame (Greenwood coach Chris Liner) for going for it, but it was a turning point.”
The failed fake punt gave the Silver Foxes the ball back on the Eagles 11-yard line. On the next play, Dutch Fork quarterback Davin Patterson found Nicholas Sowell for his second touchdown pass of the night, extending the lead to 11.
“Word to the wise, don’t give Dutch Fork a short field,” Knotts said. “If you go for it on fourth down, you’re going to pay for it. Our guys get made when other teams go for it.”
The spark was all the Dutch Fork offense needed to get going as the Silver Foxes found the end zone every time they touched the ball in the second half. The 56 points scored was the most Greenwood has given up all season, allowing 51 points through its first four games.
“They are elite on offense and we couldn’t stop them,” Liner said. “I don’t know if they even got to third down. Offensively, we did some good things and limited their touches for a while, but that didn’t last.”
Despite running 74 plays on offense, Liner said the Eagles could not capitalize on opportunities. Ve Morton and Dayaln Rappley once again led the charge as both players finished with more than 100 yards rushing.
However, outside of a 13-yard Ty Patterson touchdown and a few big runs from Lowndes Still, the Eagles offense was stymied. The loss might sting as it ruins Greenwood’s undefeated record, but Liner said the loss will help his team moving forward.
“You’ll learn more from failure than you do from success,” Liner said. “We had a lot of guys that haven’t played in a game like this before. It was a big night and people were into it, but that’s why you play these games. Now we need to learn from it and move forward. I think this will help us grow to become a better football team.”
GAME SUMMARY
Dutch Fork 7 14 21 14 — 56
Greenwood 3 7 6 0 — 16
FIRST QUARTER
G — Billy Pruitt 31 FG
DF — Nicholas Sowell 24 pass from Davin Patterson (Spencer Likas kick)
SECOND QUARTER
G — Ty Patterson 24 run (Pruitt kick)
DF — Patterson 8 run (Likas kick)
DF — Sowell 11 pass from Patterson (Likas kick)
THIRD QUARTER
DF — Jarvis Green 1 run (Likas kick)
DF — Antonio Williams 46 pass from Patterson (Likas kick)
G — Daylan Rappley 3 run (kick failed)
DF — Williams 97 kickoff return (Likas kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
DF —Jacob Hamilton 85 pass from Patterson (Likas kick)
DF — Braxton Lodge 9 run (Likas kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — G: Ve Morton 24-118, Dayaln Rappley 24-112, Ty Patterson 6-25, Lowndes Still 4-20, Kaleb Burton 1-12, Josiah Jeffery 2-2, Jaylen Robinson 1-(-1).
Passing — G: Dayaln Rappley 0-2-0-1.
Receiving — G: Karlynious Norman 1-0.
Records: Dutch Fork (3-0), Greenwood (4-1).
Next game: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1, Greenwood at Laurens.