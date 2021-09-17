It was fitting that when the game hung in the balance, Jaylen Foster made a play.
With less than a minute left in the game, Broome faced a fourth down in Emerald territory. The Centurions had skewered the Vikings defense through the air, but the Vikings made a play when it was needed.
As he was pursued by two Viking defensive linemen, Broome quarterback Dylan Ramirez scrambled to his right and fired a pass. Foster jumped in front of the fourth-down pass and returned it about 10 yards, icing the 41-28 win for Emerald.
“I’ve always been taught big-time players make big-time plays in big moments, “Foster said. “When I saw the ball coming, I knew that I could end the game on that pick, so I had to make the play.”
Along with his game-sealing interception, Foster finished with 102 rushing yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns. He also added a 58-yard touchdown pass, for a total of 160 all-purpose yards.
When Foster wasn’t carrying the load offensively, Emerald was able to turn to fellow junior Ean Ryans.
Ryans constantly found himself cutting and bouncing his way through the Broome defense, running for 153 yards on just seven carries, while hauling in a 74-yard touchdown pass.
“I hadn’t really been feeling like myself early in the season, but tonight I was feeling it,” Foster said. “I have to first congratulate my offensive line and my wings that blocked.”
Ryans had three runs longer than 30 yards, two of which went for touchdowns, a 31-yard score in the second quarter and a 65-yard run in the fourth quarter, which proved to be the game-winning score.
Friday’s win highlighted Emerald coach Tad Dubose’s point he has been making to his team the past few weeks – when the Vikings don’t turn the ball over, they are tough to stop. Emerald finished with just one turnover, which was on a kickoff.
“I saw a group of guys that have come together this past week and have really focused on what we’ve asked them to focus on,” Dubose said. “They’ve blocked a lot of noise out from the outside. Tonight we executed very well. Our kids played extremely well at times. Offensively, it was night and day. We didn’t turn the ball over and had very few penalties. When we do that, we can be a headache for somebody.”
Instead of turning the ball over, the Vikings were the ones forcing turnovers, finishing with four on the night. Though Broome had an efficient and usually deadly passing attack against the Vikings, Emerald jumped in front of three passes, while deflecting three others. Emerald also recovered a fumble that led to a quick touchdown.
“Our defensive scheme is designed to put spread teams in situations to where we can get some turnovers,” Dubose said. “We put some pressure there late on the quarterback. It all goes back to the week, and we had a great week of practice.”
The win is Emerald’s first region win of the season, equaling the amount of region wins the Vikings have won in the past two years combined.
“This is a huge win, going into the region 1-0,” Foster said. “Now we know what we have to look forward to, so hopefully we can make a run in the playoffs.”
GAME SUMMARY
Broome 0 7 7 14 — 28
Emerald 7 14 7 13 — 41
FIRST QUARTER
E— Jaylen Foster 3 run (Ryan Anderson kick)
SECOND QUARTER
E — Ean Ryans 31 run (Anderson kick)
E — Bradlee Jones 58 pass from Foster (Anderson kick)
B — Dylan Ramirez 4 run (Mason Dickson kick)
THIRD QUARTER
B — Braxtin Turner 45 pass from Ramirez (Dickson kick)
E — Ryans 74 pass from Edrekus Tolen (Anderson kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
B — Jamir Dewberry 14 pass from Ramirez (Dickson kick)
E — Ryans 65 run (Anderson kick)
B — Decarlos Cohen 31 pass from Ramirez (Dickson kick)
E — Foster 7 run (kick fail)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — E: Ean Ryans 7-157, Jaylen Foster 23-102, AJ Andesron 15-87, Edrekus Tolen 1-(-2)
Passing — E: Edrekus Tolen 1-3-74, Jaylen Foster 1-1-58
Receiving — E: Ean Ryans 1-78, Bradlee Jones 1-58
Records: Emerald 2-3 (1-0), Broome 1-2 (0-1).
Next game: 7:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 24 Daniel at Emerald.