COLUMBIA — For the past eight months, Ninety Six wrestling coach Roy Lemmons has been thinking of one thing: winning a state championship.
The Wildcats had been so close to achieving that ultimate goal for the past three years, but on Saturday, their dream became a reality, taking down No. 1 Timberland 40-24 to claim the South Carolina High School League 2A State Championship.
"It's absolutely unbelievable. It was five years of working for it," Lemmons said. "We're super blessed. I am super blessed with the coaching staff and the kids that we have, the administration and community support to get to this spot. There's not many times you can say that I've been coaching for six years and can say 'I won a state championship.' It's from up above.
"Iron sharpens iron and that's what we built the culture on. You saw all the fans here from Ninety Six. That's the unbelievable support. It's awesome. The boys battled hard. Those boys bring it. I can't say enough about them and their fight all the way through."
Whenever two top-ranked teams face off, there's always drama. With four matches left, Ninety Six was looking at a three-point deficit. The comeback started with Wednesday's hero P.J. Rushton, who won the 182 class match 3-0 to tie the meet at 24. Max McGee followed with an 11-2 match, that almost ended in a pin three different times.
McGee's win gave Ninety Six a four-point lead, which grew to 10 when Juquis Calhoun pinned his opponent in the second period. Timberland forfeited the 285 match, finalizing the Wildcats blowout win.
"We knew that they were strong where we were strong. We knew it was going to be a tough battle in the middleweight classes," Lemmons said. "They flipped a couple guys around. We told David Crittendon 'Go out there and get a win. Don't get pinned and we'll win this thing.' P.J. Rushton goes out there and again saves us. Max McGee wrestled his tail off today, almost stuck him.
"We knew we had 220 and heavy in the hole, so we knew we had those 12 points. Hats off to Timberland, they were a solid, solid team. The boys just came ready to battle. It's the heart and will. This match comes down to heart and will. When it comes down to the state championship match, it's about who wants it more."
The Wildcats took a nine-point lead from the jump due to a forfeit and a triple-overtime win from Danterrious Randall. Hayden Walters and Trace Taylor added to the win totals by winning their matches by a pin.
"It just proves the point that if you set the culture right and do everything correctly, not in the room technical-wise but the love and care. The boys don't care how much you know, they care about how much you care," Lemmons said. "You develop that culture first. That's what you get. You get one team and one family."