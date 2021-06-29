Post 20 head coach Tee Timmerman said it best, you can win a lot of games in softball if you have good pitching and defense.
Thanks to those two aspects of the game, Greenwood pushed its win streak to seven as the team picked up its third consecutive sweep, defeating Mid-Carolina 5-0 and 10-0, respectively.
“This has been the same thing that we have been doing (all-season),” Timmerman said. “We’ve been pitching really well all season and that continued tonight. With two shutouts, we pitched the ball really well tonight.”
That was on display throughout both games as all four pitchers allowed just five hits combined in both contests. However, the pitching shined in Game 1 because of Carlee Stockman who allowed just one hit and struck out seven in the three innings of work.
“That was her all day,” Timmerman said of how locked in Stockman was. “She dominated tonight, was responsible for three of the five runs in Game 1 and then had seven strikeouts.”
Stockman led the team in RBIs with three in Game 1 as she went 2-for-2 at the plate along with her shutout pitching performance. The start set the tone for the rest of the group as Megan Kimberling, Michaela Harrison and Jenna Chaudoin all recorded three or more strikeouts.
Very similar to its last home sweep against Inman, the stingy pitching allowed Post 20 to find its offensive groove as the team exploded for 15 runs in the doubleheader with 10 of them coming in the second and third inning of Game 2.
“They finally got into it,” Timmerman said. “We had a handful of doubles in the (second inning) and most of the girls got a hit or got on base in that inning. I told them ‘we are scoring enough in one inning and we have one big inning, but we need more consistency and score a few runs in every inning.’”
That age old mantra of offensive consistency is something that Timmerman and Post 20 will look to strengthen against Union. Union is the only team to beat Greenwood this season, as Post 20 will look to enact some revenge in the doubleheader on Thursday.
“Thursday is a big one,” Timmerman said. “If we can win one of those, we can be the division champions and we need to win one of the two game to pull that off. I think our girls will be ready to play.”