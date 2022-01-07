It’s been five years of drastic improvement for Greenwood Christian’s Kennedy Kaltz.
From struggling to make layups as a seventh-grader to becoming a dominant force for the Hawks as a senior, Kaltz has enjoyed every step of the process and is reaping the rewards this season.
“I just really love this sport,” Kaltz said. “Every time I go out there, I just want to get better and do what’s best for my team. I want to help my team any way that I can, and I love the challenge of basketball, it always makes me (strive) to be better.”
Greenwood Christian coach Jimmy Reed noticed her rise to stardom when he first started coaching her as a sophomore.
That season, she averaged a mere six points per game, but as a junior, she shot up to 10 points per game. Reed, who jokingly said he is more of “old-school coach,” predicates his offense on getting his center the ball. A successful tactic as he said that, at Kaltz’s size, there’s not many players that can handle her on the block.
“She’s played there the whole time and has just steadily improved at what she’s capable of doing,” Reed said. “She can catch the ball real well and shoot it from 12 to 15 feet. She’s just putting in the time to improve and its paid off for her.”
Reed has seen that work ethic first hand. During the Christmas break, Reed, his daughter Caroline and Kaltz went to the gym every day except Christmas Day to shootaround.
It’s a bit of a tradition as before the season, Caroline Reed and Kaltz would go to the gym a “few times a week” to work on their game.
“At first we just wanted to use the new shooting machine,” Kaltz joked. “But it really helped me with my shooting and catching the ball. We went there basically every day to shoot and we spent around two-and-a-half hours there.”
The obsession to improve has laid the groundwork for a big season for the Hawks’ lone senior.
“Hopefully she’ll bump (her scoring average) up to 16 points per game, and she should average around 10 rebounds per game,” Reed said. “She’s always had skills but we’ve been working on her confidence level. We’re working on her asserting herself more to look to get more shots rather than just being a good defender.”
Kaltz recognized she needs to continue to be more aggressive, but it’s an adjustment she will make as she hopes to lead the Hawks to the state playoffs.
“That’s my goal,” Kaltz said. “But I also just want to get better so I can help my team.”