It’s somewhere he’s been before, but in the final match of his high school career, Justin Goode is focused.
Goode is one of 20 Lakelands wrestlers ending his 2022 wrestling season at the individual state championship, somewhere he’s been the past two seasons.
“It’s exciting,” Goode said. “I’m glad that I made it back. This time, I get to go for the ring and give it everything that I’ve got.”
As a sophomore, Goode fell in the third round of the 160-weight class, losing to the eventual state champion. As a junior, he lost in the first round of the 152-weight class.
The Emerald senior has taken the pain of defeat and learned from it, just as he has in every match this season.
“Last year, it was harder because only the top three got to go because of COVID,” Goode said. “I learned that the only thing that it takes for me to be at the top level with these other guys and beat them is just giving a little bit more effort.”
Giving that little bit of extra effort has been a key for Goode his senior season, racking up a 32-3 record this season.
Throughout the season, Goode has shown the ability to work on his craft, varying his different takedown techniques to prepare for this individual tournament. During the All-Lakelands wrestling tournament in late January, Goode finished his first match in 25 seconds. In the next round, he finished in the first period but took more time, talking to coach Andy Wright about the different takedown he was trying in the match.
“He does a good job of learning from previous matches and trying not to make the same mistakes,” Wright said. “It’s always good to try new stuff. That’s what I preach to them every day at practice. When we’re at practice, we’re at practice, so it’s good to try things that you normally don’t do to see what feels right and what doesn’t feel right.”
Goode hit an important milestone this season, earning his 100th career win as a Viking, winning the match in the Chapman Tri-match in January.
“When my coach told me that I was close to my 100th win at practice, I was just on autopilot. I was taking everybody down like the snap of a finger,” Goode said. “It boosted me a lot and I was really excited to get that 100th win. I feel like that really pushed my season forward.”
Once Goode leaves Emerald, he hopes to continue wrestling in college, as he has interest from Lander and Limestone. He also wants to apply for the North Carolina State wrestling team.
