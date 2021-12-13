Mataeo Durant knows how to travel.
From driving an hour to go train in Georgia to moving more than 280 miles away to play college football, Durant has understood that in order to achieve his dream of playing in the NFL, some traveling may be required.
This coming April, the Plum Branch native is going to travel a bit more, as he announced that he is declaring for the NFL Draft last week.
“You’ve been everything I could have dreamed of and more,” Durant said in a letter to Duke that was tweeted on Dec. 5. “You’ve allowed me to reach new heights a kid like me could only dream of, and for that I am so grateful. This has been a long hard journey, but if I had the choice to do it all over again I would...With that being said, I would like to officially declare for the 2021 NFL Draft.”
Durant was a bright spot on a Duke team that saw long-time coach David Cutcliffe be fired after a 3-9 season. In 2021, Durant eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark, leading the team in rushing with 1,321, and amassed more than 1,500 yards of total offense.
His efforts rewarded him with an All-ACC first team selection, the lone Blue Devil to be named to the first team.
“It’s just a great feeling just to watch him live out his dream,” Durant’s mother, Nakisha said. “This kid has always dreamed of being big, but he had the work ethic will go along with it. His thing was that no one’s ever gonna outwork him and you cannot outwork him.”
Durant finishes his career with Duke with his name etched in the team’s record books as he became the 12th player in school history to record four or more 100-yard rushing games and sits 30th in Duke’s career rushing chart.
“Football has been an integral part of my life since I was young and because of my parents, that dream became a reality,” Durant said. “All the camps my mom made me go to when I didn’t want to or all those long days on the road for my dad taking me to those camps paid off.”